Business As Usual, March 2018: Social Fare, Extra Space Storage, Pressed Juice Daily

Openings

Social Fare

Social Fare at the JW Marriott is one of the latest editions to the slew of new restaurants opening in Cherry Creek. It replaced Second Home Kitchen + Bar that occupied the space for a decade. The lease was expiring and Sage Restaurant Group decided to shutter the eatery and let JW Marriott management open a restaurant of its choosing.

The food at Social Fare is described as “a creative menu of delicious comfort food, along with flavorful, healthy options.” The Second Home “pajama brunch” has survived the transition and been rebranded as the “Pancake Social Brunch.” Kids eight and under can enjoy a complimentary pancake breakfast Sundays 7:00a.m.-1:00p.m. in a supervised Kids Room equipped with crafts and family-friendly movies while their parents enjoy a peaceful meal in the main dining room. Visit jwmarriottdenver.com.

Extra Space Storage

Denver is growing by leaps and bounds. Natives and newcomers alike have lots of stuff, and apparently not enough room to store it all. Extra Storage Space is in the process of opening three large facilities near central Denver: 900 Grant St., 2255 Champa St. and 3888 E. Mexico Ave.

Available units are as small as 3’x3’ and as large as 12’x20’. The facilities are climate controlled, have on-site managers, and video cameras and electronic gates for extra security.

Visit extraspace.com.

Pressed Juice Daily

Cold pressed juice maker Pressed Juice Daily is coming to 2120 S. Broadway. The company is relocating one of its three stores from RiNo because their landlord decided to redevelop the building and not renew Pressed Juice’s lease.

All juice production occurs at the RiNo location. The business had been operating at capacity for a while, so it was a good time to move. The owners hope to open the new location in March. The other two Pressed Juice stores are at 1111 Broadway and 4421 W. 43rd Ave./Tennyson St. in the Highlands.

The company makes 12 different juice blends sold in bottles. Their Greens #4 is one of the most popular and made of kale, spinach, green apple, lemon, ginger, celery and cucumber.

Pressed Juice also sells smaller-sized Smart Shots. The Immunity Shot is big right now due to flu season and contains black seed oil, oregano oil, ginger, turmeric and Himalayan pink salt.

Other beverage options include charcoal lemonade which is made from activated charcoal and designed to absorb toxins. Spicy lemonade, double detox and aloe water are also available. Visit pressedjuicedaily.com.

Mirr Ranch Group

Specialty ranch land realtors Mirr Ranch Group has opened an office at 901 Acoma St. in the Golden Triangle. The firm is owned by Ken Mirr who has brokered the purchase and sale of thousands of acres of land in the western United States and South America. Mirr began his career as a public lands attorney.

Two listings Mirr Ranch Group currently has are the 5,815 acre Double R Ranch in Walden, Colorado for $13,600,000 and Pyramid Peak Ranch, located beneath Pyramid Peak 14er, for $9,800,000. Visit mirrranchgroup.com.

Chubby Cattle

After a number of delays, Mongolian and Chinese hot pot restaurant Chubby Cattle is now open at 2 Broadway in the former Walnut Room space.

Founder Harvey Yang, 22, grew up in Inner Mongolia and developed the concept for the restaurant. Hot pot cuisine is thousands of years old, but the restaurant could not be more high-tech. It features a refrigerated conveyor belt system running through the space and was built out at a cost of one million dollars. The first Chubby Cattle opened in Las Vegas a year-and-a-half ago. It also has the refrigerated conveyor belt technology, which was imported from Japan.

The owners picked Denver as their next location because of the city’s booming restaurant scene and “the willingness of residents to try something new,” says David Zhao, CEO of NXTFactor. Zhao, who is also 22, is Yang’s business partner and handles digital marketing for Chubby Cattle.

The menu includes grass-fed Kobe beef, raised on the company’s ranch in Dallas. Zhao says they were not pleased with the quality of beef they were getting from suppliers and decided to buy a ranch and do it themselves. Other options include pork, handmade noodles and vegetarian fare. Visit chubbycattle.com.

Zoёs Kitchen

× Expand Zoe's Kitchen Zoes Kitchen's Power Grain Bowl with Harissa Salmon. Courtesy photo.

The newest location for Zoёs, a fresh made Mediterranean restaurant, is now open at 2023 S. Colorado Blvd in University Park. The menu features soups, salads, sandwiches, pitas and kabobs. Family and kids’ meals are also available. Visit zoeskitchen.com.

Changes

Shaver-Ramsey

Shaver Ramsey has moved to 589 Fillmore St./Sixth Ave. in the former Swoozie’s space. The fine rugs dealer moved after 41 years in Cherry Creek at 2414 E. Third Ave. due to the sale of its building. The new owner plans to demolish the property and construct a 70,000 square foot mixed-use building.

Max Muscle Nutrition

Max Muscle Nutrition at 1550 S. Colorado Blvd. is under new ownership. R. Kristopher Claps recently purchased the business.

Founded in 1991, the company offers a wide variety of nutrition supplements, vitamins, minerals, protein powders, sports performance and fat burning products. Max Muscle customers span the spectrum from extreme athletes to everyday people, ages 14-80 years old. Visit facebook.com/maxmuscledenver.

Lulu’s Furniture & Decor

Lulu’s Furniture & Decor is moving from 2050 W. 30th Ave. in LoHi to 3475 S. University Blvd. in mid-March. Owners Christy Vranesic Brant and Caitlin Brant Marsh provide interior design services and sell furniture from their showroom. Visit lulusfurniture.com.

Cranmer Park’s Sundial and Plaza

Work is now underway in Hilltop to renovate Cranmer Park’s, historic six-foot sundial and surrounding flagstone plaza. The park is located on Bellaire between East First and Third avenues. The project has been led by The Park People, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, in partnership with the city. A total of two million dollars was raised to complete the work.

Built in the 1930’s by the Works Progress Administration, the plaza’s western edge has a lovely, but crumbling, mosaic panorama depicting the Front Range, including five 14,000 thousand-foot peaks. Originally built on rubble, the plaza had no firm foundation or adequate drainage to remove water, which was especially problematic in Denver’s freezing and thawing weather cycles.

Over the years, the plaza has buckled and sagged, damaging the flagstone and mosaic panorama. Vandals also chipped the face of the sundial and removed stones from the plaza. In 2013, the disrepair of the sundial and surrounding plaza landed it on the list of Colorado Preservation’s Most Endangered Places. The project is expected to be completed by October. Visit theparkpeople.org for construction progress updates.

Bird

Platt Park’s American comfort restaurant Yardbird, located at 1529 S. Pearl, has changed its name to Bird. “We made the name change to Bird because all of our regulars would call it Bird instead of Yardbird. We thought it was a good way of acknowledging our customers and community, and simplifying things. Also, one of our owners, Patrick White, is an avid falconer and has a huge love for birds,” said General Manager Devon Collier. Visit birddenver.com.

Good Times

Good Times may be best known for its hamburgers and frozen custard, but it has just added Mac-N-Cheese to the menu as a side at all locations. In addition to plain Mac-N-Cheese, customers can also order Hatch Green Chile Mac-N-Cheese. “It was a no-brainer to use Green Chile as one of our flavors considering how much our fans love it on other menu items like our Green Chile cheese fries,” said Amy Newell, Director of Marketing. Visit goodtimesburgers.com.

Outside the Zone

Wings Over the Rockies - Exploration of Flight

After a decade of planning and fundraising, Lowry’s Wings Over the Rockies Museum is expanding and opening a second location on the south side of Centennial Airport. The new facility will be built on a 15-acre parcel at one of the busiest general aviation airports in the U.S. and named Wings Over the Rockies - Exploration of Flight.

“This facility will be unique to the nation,” says Wings Over the Rockies President & CEO, John Barry. “Our Air & Space Museum in Lowry will concentrate on the past while the Exploration of Flight Campus at Centennial Airport will focus on the present and future. One organization, two locations."

The first phase, the Boeing Blue Sky Aviation Gallery, is expected to be completed during the summer of 2018. It will be filled with interactive exhibits and activities designed to engage and educate visitors about aviation. Guests will be able to experience a flight simulator, tour Centennial Airport, witness live takeoffs, landings and even be able to get on a flight. Visit explorationofflight.org.

Yoga Pod

Yoga Pod is coming to 101 S. Ulster Ct. in Lowry in early spring. This studio will be different in several ways from the other Yoga Pods around town, according to Studio Manager Lindsey Long.

“In addition to yoga and fitness classes, which will also include aerial yoga, there will be a wellness component featuring a “zen den” where guests can relax. A life coach and astrologer will be available for appointments and we plan to sell teas, herbs, candles and essential oils,” says Long.

Owner Andi Oliveira is a Lowry resident. “I wanted to open a business here with the focus on building community,” she says. Visit yogapod.com/lowry.

Closings

Scout & Molly’s

Scout & Molly’s joins the growing list of businesses that have called it quits in Cherry Creek. Formerly located at 2445 E. Third Ave, the upscale women’s clothing boutique originally opened in September of 2016. Other nearby stores that have recently closed, or moved, include Joseph Hamilton Furs, Nora’s Retro, Shaver-Ramsey, Ibix, Eddie Bauer and Peet’s Coffee.

The Hound

The Hound, located at 575 St. Paul St., is no more. The Cherry Creek pub and eatery was originally called The Irish Hound and was more casual. It closed for part of 2016 for an extensive renovation that also included significant menu upgrades and reopened in November 2016.

A note posted on the door reads, “The Hound and its employees would like to thank you for your patronage. Unfortunately, we are closing our doors to relocate.”

It seems unlikely The Hound would be relocated due to its recent extensive (and costly) renovation. The link to the pub’s website was also down. It is owned by the Little Pub Company which operates approximately 20 pubs in the metro area.

Security Service Federal Credit Union

The Security Service Federal Credit Union at 99 S. Broadway will close mid-March. The company has two other branches in Denver, and a total of 18 in Colorado, and those will remain open. The property has been sold to a developer who plans to demolish it and construct a mixed-use building.