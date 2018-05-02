Business As Usual, May 2018: Mario's Ocean Club, Archetype Distillery, The Donut House

Openings

Mario’s Ocean Club

Opening in Wash Park West by the end of May is Mario’s Ocean Club seafood restaurant. The new eatery, owned by Mario Vega, will occupy the former Chowder Room space at 560 S. Broadway, vacated in January when owner Matt Stein moved back to Los Angeles. Stein gave all his recipes to Vega, who plans to continue to serve the Chowder Room’s famous chowder, but will largely overhaul the menu to incorporate his own seafood recipes.

Vega, who is originally from the Bay Area, has worked in the restaurant industry for the past 20 years, and the seafood business for the past eight. He knows his way around a kitchen and how to “bring great seafood to landlocked areas.”

Mario Vega of Mario's Ocean Club.

His menu will focus on sustainably raised, American-catch items. It will feature Colorado trout and striped bass from Alamosa. Crab cakes and Maine lobster rolls are some of his personal specialties. All beer and spirits will be from Colorado breweries and distilleries. Visit mariosoceanclub.com.

Archetype Distillery

After a long renovation, spirits are now being poured at Archetype Distillery, 119 S. Broadway, in the former Kitty’s South adult movie theater. The property was stripped down to the studs and completely transformed. The 7,000-square-foot interior is on two levels, with lots of light and exposed brick. It includes a distillery, event center, tasting room and gallery space.

Michael Chapyak is the president and master distiller of Archetype. Gin and vodka are his passions, and he has trained with distillers in the United States and United Kingdom.

Archetype Distillery is now open at 119 S. Broadway.

Archetype also offers cocktail and spirit master classes on how they are made and what to drink when. There is a private event space, distillery tours and tastings, and a gallery space for art installations. Bottles of Archrival Gin and Archetype Vodka are also available for purchase in the tasting room. Visit archetypedistillery.com.

The Donut House

University of Denver students will be happy to hear a Donut House is coming to the neighborhood. The company’s seventh Colorado store will open in May at 2075 S. University near Evans. The Donut House serves more than 130 types of doughnuts, ranging from the classics, such as glazed and cake doughnuts to their “Legends,” including Creme Brulee, Death by Chocolate and Hippie Power. The business is family-owned and operated by Omar and Mo Dieyleh. The first location opened in 2009 in Aurora. Visit thedonuthouse.com.

The Donut House is coming to DU.

Kindness Yoga

Kindness Yoga is expanding to Bonnie Brae in May. Its eighth studio in the metro area will be located on Exposition, near University, next to the Campus Lounge, which closed on March 25. Visit kindnesscollective.com.

Rush Cycle

Rush Cycle recently signed a lease in the former Trevino Mortuary building at Alameda and Logan that is being renovated by Weins Development Group. Owners April DiGiannatonio and April Moseley hope to be open for classes by year end or early 2019.

The studio will hold 42 bikes plus two instructor bikes. Classes are taught to the beat of the music. The West Wash Park location will be DiGiannatonio and Moseley’s second; they launched their Highlands location in April. Visit rushcycle.com.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly Sandwich Shop is expanding to Baker in late spring and will open its fifth Denver store at 601 Broadway in the new Denver Health building. The menu features made-to-order sandwiches, salads, a rotating selection of soups, cookies, milkshakes and live music. Interested musicians can apply online or stop by the shop to learn more.

The company also has a new app that allows customers to order ahead and pay via phone to avoid the line. New users receive a free sandwich for downloading the app and signing up for Potbelly Perks. Visit potbelly.com.

Clean Juice

Clean Juice will start juicing its signature organic concoctions at 180 Steele St. in Cherry Creek by June. It will also open another location near Rose Hospital, at Ninth and Colorado, around the same time.

The company serves organic juices, smoothies, acai bowls, cleanses and cold-pressed juice, which is made fresh daily in store. Clean Juice is 100 percent USDA approved, CCOF certified organic and family-owned and operated. Visit cleanjuicebar.com.

Signet Imaginative Jewelry

New to Cherry Creek in the former Vertu space at 300 Fillmore St. is Signet Imaginative Jewelry. Owners and business partners Kevin Mancini and Carol Ferguson have been in the wholesale jewelry business for many years, but this is their first retail venture. They thought there was a gap to fill in Cherry Creek.

“Nothing that we sell in our store is mass-produced and we have the exclusive rights to all the artists we carry. Our motto is jewelry for everyone, every occasion,” said Mancini. Visit signetjewelry.com.

Changes

Blue Bonnet

Blue Bonnet Mexican restaurant at 457 S. Broadway is celebrating the 50th anniversary of ownership by the Mobell family. Arlene and Philip Mobell, who passed away in 2015, purchased the eatery in 1968 and introduced Mexican fare to the menu. They relocated the restaurant to South Broadway 15 years ago and purchased the building.

The Mobells’ daughter, Marci Rosenberg, runs it now. The menu has been expanded to include something for everyone and offers a happy hour as well as gluten-free, vegetarian and kids’ menus. It also features margarita and taco flights.

bluebonnetrestaurant.com.

Gallerie Rouge and Philadelphia Print Shop West

Some exciting news for vintage poster and antique map lovers: Philadelphia Print Shop West has moved in with Gallerie Rouge at 2830 E. Third Ave. Relocating thousands of antique maps and prints to the Cherry Creek gallery was a month-long endeavor for Philadelphia Print Shop West co-founder Chris Lane and his gallery manager, Chuck Seese.

Lane has been selling antique prints and maps for over 35 years. He co-founded Philadelphia Print Shop in Philadelphia in 1982 and opened Philadelphia Print Shop West in 2010.

His store has one the largest inventories of old maps and prints in the country. Subjects include botanicals, birds, American views, historical and sporting scenes, as well as prints by Currier and Ives. For over the past two decades, Lane also has appeared on Antiques Roadshow as one of their experts.

Gallerie Rouge owner Lisa Tyler has been selling vintage posters in Denver for over 20 years and has been in Cherry Creek North for the past 15 years. Her inventory ranges from Art Nouveau to Art Deco to Modernism. She serves on the International Vintage Dealers Association Board and is President of the Cherry Creek Arts District. Visit gallerierouge.com and pps-west.com.

Moto+Scooter Lab

Motor scooter and motorcycle repair shop Moto+Scooter Lab is celebrating its first birthday. Located half a mile west of Broadway and Evans at 2445 S. Raritan St., the business belongs to Platt Park resident Jon Leventhal, who is also one of the mechanics.

Leventhal and his team specialize in vintage, classic and modern motorcycles and scooters. From Aprillia to Zundapp, they work on the everyday to rare and “extinct” brands, and especially love vintage Vespas and Moto Guzzis. Visit scooterlab.net.

Little Carmine’s

Little Carmine’s Italian Sandwiches, located at 84 S. Pennsylvania St. (next to Carmine’s on Penn), is celebrating five years in business this spring. The menu features a dozen made-to-order sandwiches served on bread baked in-house with options for half- or full-size portions. Housemade salads and soups are also on the menu.

Sit-down restaurant Carmine’s on Penn opened in 1994. The most popular item on the menu since Day One has been the Chicken Montana -- rosemary marinated chicken breasts, sun dried tomatoes and asparagus tips in a Gorgonzola cream sauce. Visit littlecarmines.com and carminescolorado.com.

Ibraheems Rugs and Furnishings Boutique

After 17 years at 636 S. Broadway, Ibraheems Rug and Furnishings Boutique has decided to relocate to Globeville. The new location will have a retail storefront and warehouse. Visit ibraheems.com.

Maria Empanada

The 1298 S. Broadway location of Argentinian bakery Maria Empanada has just turned four. The business also has locations in the Denver Tech Center and Stanley Marketplace. It recently received a $3.5 million investment that it plans to use for expansion. Visit mariaempanada.com.

Closings

The Stationery Company

After 35 years, The Stationery Company, located at 2818 E. Sixth Ave, will close by the end of May, or when it’s now steeply discounted product is gone. Owner Lin Logan purchased the business in 1982 and has run it from the Cherry Creek North location since 1983.

For Logan, the way customers browse and order their custom stationery products has dramatically changed over the past several years. The store tried several adaptations to meet the needs of today’s time-pressed customers, but competition from online retailers has been increasingly difficult.

Lin Logan is closing The Stationery Company after 35 years.

“Our goal was to create an intimate home-away-from-home atmosphere in our store, inviting people to come in, browse, linger and enjoy. To that we owe our success, and I’m proud to say, we never wavered in our core values even as we have had to adapt,” said Logan.

She has sent letters (on paper, of course) to her most loyal customers, thanking them for their business and all the wonderful memories.

“While we are closing our doors, we are exploring potential opportunities to preserve and maintain The Stationery Company in some capacity. I have always believed that when one door closes, another one opens,” Logan said.

Thrillseekers Climbing Gym

The last climber has scaled the walls of Thrillseekers. The South Broadway climbing gym opened in 1992 and was one of the first in the area.

There are now numerous options and more on the way. Movement Climbing + Fitness is launching a third location in RiNo this summer. Earth Treks is turning the former Sports Authority Space in Englewood into a climbing gym, which will be one of the largest in the country. The Valley Climbing and Fitness is slated to open in Centennial in 2019.

Applebee’s

The Glendale Applebee’s at 410 S. Colorado Blvd has closed. A sign posted on the door thanked customers for “25 years in the neighborhood.” The two Aurora Applebee’s remain open. Visit applebees.com.

Citius Fieldhouse

Wash Park running store Citius Fieldhouse at 264 S. Downing has closed. A note posted on the company’s Facebook page stated, “...we’re sorry to be closing Citius Fieldhouse as it currently exists. We’ve had such a great time getting to know all of you and sharing our running journeys with each other. We’re bummed to be closing our doors, but know this community is more than the physical location.”

The post went on to mention that owner Erik Sunde had accepted a position at Strava’s new Denver office. The company plans to keep its Saturday runs going and is in the process of finding a new business partner to host them.

Please notify us of business-related news within your neighborhood so we can provide coverage in “Business as Usual.” This is the place for business anniversaries, relocations, openings, intrigues and ownership changes. Call us at 303-778-8021 or send an email to bau@washparkprofile.com.