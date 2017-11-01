Business as Usual, November 2017: Copper Door Coffee Roasters, The Yard on Santa Fe, Hatched by Nest

Openings

Copper Door Coffee Roasters

Copper Door Coffee Roasters is now open for business in The Yard at 900-924 W. 1st Ave. in Baker. Owner Hannah Ulbrich picked the location largely to expand her growing wholesale business. Her space is part warehouse and roastery, and part chicly decorated retail coffee shop. Ulbrich wanted to grow the success of her Mayfair store at 932 Jersey St.

Ample parking was another benefit the location offered. “I think lack of parking in Denver draws people to Starbucks’ drive-thrus rather than independent coffee shops,” she said.

A literature professor who worked in cafes in college and graduate school, Ulbrich also did a stint at Starbucks. In 2013, she purchased Copper Door from Sinjin Eberle who founded it in 2006. It is the only 100 percent female-owned coffee roasting operation in Denver.

Her beans are sourced from four major distributors and come from South and Central America, Ethiopia and Indonesia, and are piled in bags on the floor. According to Ulbrich, it takes approximately 12 minutes to roast a batch of beans.

In addition to coffee drinks and Sanctuary Chai, pastries and breakfast burritos are also available. Hours are Monday-Friday, 6:00a.m.-5:00p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 7:00a.m.-3:00p.m. Visit copperdoorcoffee.com.

The Yard on Santa Fe

For over 100 years, Stark Lumber was the tenant owner of 900-924 W. First Ave. The Sherman Agency purchased the property, which sits next to the railroad tracks, four years ago and christened it “The Yard on Santa Fe.”

The company has been hard at work creating a vibrant mixed-use facility with a diverse group of businesses in its 45,000 square-feet of buildings, that sit on 50,000 square-feet of land. There are total of nine tenants and all the space has now been leased.

Some, like Rocky Mountain Flex Fitness, Renegade Brewery and Fin Art, have been there for several years. Board Game Republic, a board game bar offering 600-plus board games, food and drink, and high-performance cycling gym, Inspired Fitness Training, both recently celebrated their first anniversaries at The Yard.

Momentum Group just relocated to the facility from Market Street. The company sells audio, video, control and lighting systems. The team at Deviation Distillery is currently making gin and plans to open its taproom by year end.

Smokin Yard’s BBQ restaurant should be up and running by December. The Idaho Springs based eatery is also coincidentally owned by the Yard family, so opening a new location at “The Yard” seemed a perfect fit.

The Light Rail runs over one side of the property which is situated between the 10th/Osage and Alameda station stops. Visit theyardonsantafe.net.

Hatched by Nest

Children’s clothing boutique Hatched by Nest has re-opened at 585 Milwaukee, just south of Sixth Avenue. The new store offers clothing for 8-to-14-year-old girls, as well as gifts and accessories.

There is a variety of everyday and active wear and special occasion outfits. Some of the featured brands are Hayden Girls, Zoe Ltd., Sally Miller and Mod Girl. A fun selection of accessories is available, including sequined backpacks and purses, and unique water bottles and hats.

Owner Caroline Evascu has quite a presence along Sixth Ave. She also owns Nest, which is next door to Hatched, and has clothes for newborns through age eight. Firebird Toys and Books at 2800 E. Sixth Ave at Detroit is her third store.

Hours are Monday-Saturday, 9:00a.m.-6:00p.m. and Sunday, 11:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Visit Facebook.com/HatchedbyNest.

Sugarhouse Revival

The list of hip businesses in Overland on South Broadway continues to grow with the opening of Sugarhouse Revival at 2441 S. Broadway. The store offers a mix of “brilliantly curated fashions, furnishings and finds.”

The merchandise is very Anthropologie minus the steep prices. Shoppers can choose from vintage clothes, a wide selection of women’s jeans and stylish accent pieces for the home.

Since late 2016, managing partners Tamera “Kennedy” Edelman and Erikson Nystrom have been talking about how to take their successful vintage booth concept at Antiques Etc. on East Colfax and turn it into a stand-alone, new shopping experience. Sugarhouse Revival is the sum of their efforts.

Their 1,100 square-foot store is over 100 years old and was a toy store for most of the last 60 years. Edelman and Nystrom have refurbished space to create a welcoming environment for shoppers. Hours are Tuesday-Thursday, 12:00p.m.-6:00p.m., Friday-Saturday, 12:00p.m.-7p.m. and Sunday, 12:00p.m.-4:00p.m. Visit sugarhouserevival.com.

Under the Umbrella Cafe and Bakery

Under the Umbrella Cafe and Bakery now has two locations. The original Congress Park cafe at 3504 E. 12th Ave. is still going strong after a decade and the second one just opened in Baker at 300 Elati St. in the old Waffle Up space.

Owner Jyll Tuggle assumed the Waffle Up lease from former owner Tom McCarty who was a regular customer at Under the Umbrella. She has given the store a cheery makeover, including painting a large blue umbrella on the wall.

Tuggle has worked in restaurants all her life and numerous Santa Fe coffee shops. The first nine Denver Paneras were also opened by her.

The Baker location will feature the same drinks and breakfast menu as Congress Park, including egg sandwiches, pastries, burritos and quiches that are all made in-house. Eventually Tuggle also plans to offer the Congress Park lunch menu at the Baker location. Hours are Monday-Sunday, 7:00a.m.-7:00p.m. Visit undertheumbrellacafeandbakery.eat24hour.com.

Crazy Mountain Brewing Company

Edwards-based Crazy Mountain Brewing Company has expanded to Denver and added a Cherry Creek taproom at 660 S. Colorado Blvd., near Cherry Creek Drive, in the CitySet development.

Similar to the taproom at its Denver production facility at 471 Kalamath, the new location features 24 draft beers, comprised of Crazy Mountain’s year-round portfolio and rotating selections from its limited release Local Stash Reserve Series, in addition to other craft offerings, wine and spirits.

While no food is served, the brewery is surrounded by many restaurants, hotels and retailers and Crazy Mountain encourages patrons to order in from the neighborhood while enjoying its vast beer and drink offerings, live music and relaxed energy.

“We are thrilled to open a new location in Cherry Creek. We love that the location has amazing restaurants, hotels and great shops as neighbors, as well as the surrounding neighborhoods and businesses. We’re excited to be a part of a new community in Denver and look forward to Getting Crazy with everyone at our new location,” said Greg Neale, Director of Marketing.

The opening of the new taproom comes on the heels of another Crazy Mountain expansion, as its Denver production facility taproom was recently enlarged and now features an outdoor beer garden as well.

The company’s growth isn’t limited to its retail locations. With distribution now reaching 27 states, and 11 international markets, Crazy Mountain was recognized as the ninth largest production brewer in Colorado, as well as being identified as one of the 30 fastest growing breweries in the country, in 2016, less than seven years after first opening its doors in Edwards. Hours are Monday-Friday, 2:00p.m.-2:00a.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 12:00p.m.-2:00a.m. Visit crazymountainbrewery.com.

Canopy

In late fall, Greg Gallagher will open his latest venture, Canopy, at 8 S. Broadway. The bar is his fourth and follows Roosevelt, Gaslamp and The Front Porch, all of which are located within several blocks of each other on Market Street.

Hundreds of light bulbs are strung across the tall ceiling of the main room of Canopy, creating a “canopy” effect. Colorful murals by Denver street artists Jaime Molina and Pedro Barrios adorn the walls. Patrons will feel as if they are sitting in a hip outdoor courtyard. The drink menu features Prohibition-era cocktails and craft beer.

Changes

Colorado Visiting Nurse Association

Colorado Visiting Nurse Association (CVNA) sold its 24,000 square-foot building at 390 Grant St., near Speer, and is moving to 6750 W. 52nd Ave. in Arvada Dec. 1. The sale price was $10 million. The non-profit purchased the property in the 1980s, had paid off the mortgage and decided to take advantage of the booming Denver real estate market. CVNA provides home health, hospice and palliative care, flu immunizations and medical foot care.

The organization is relocating to a 30,000 square-foot building, but will only need approximately 20,000 square feet. The extra space gives CVNA room to grow, but it plans to lease the space it doesn’t currently need for an additional revenue stream.

“Over the past 10 years CVNA has not kept pace with technology improvements. For many years, our infrastructure has been built on aging servers, old computers and fax-based processes. Like many non-profits and smaller organizations, we have not had the resources to keep pace with technology improvements like virtualized servers and seamless remote access to departmental systems. We have made do with what we had and patched and glued our way as well as we could. The building sale is allowing us to completely re-build our entire back-office by virtualizing all of our servers. CVNA will also invest in over 30 new laptops for office workers so that our teams can be productive wherever and whenever there is a need. Field workers will have much better access to support while they visit clients in the home,” said CEO Chris Lee.

Bed, Bath & Beyond

Bed, Bath & Beyond is leaving Cherry Creek and relocating to Glendale in the old Sports Authority space, next to Super Target. The new 45,000 square-foot store should be up and running in mid-November, just in time for the holidays.

The Glendale store will feature new and enhanced services and departments, including a beverage shop highlighting top coffee, tea and soda makers, so customers can “try before you buy” as well as a semi- custom drapery department. It will also include a Beyond service room for customers to work with the company’s in-house experts for concierge services, such as personal shopping and registry, and same day delivery.

Plum Sage Flowers

Plum Sage Flowers has relocated from LoHi to a 1,500 square-foot house at 285 S. Pearl in Wash Park. Owner Erin Hornstein purchased the property. She chose to move her business to Wash Park due to the central location, charming neighborhood and improved parking situation. Visit plumsageflowers.com.

Little Carmine’s on Penn

Italian sandwich shop Little Carmine’s on Penn, located at 84 S. Pennsylvania next to Carmine’s on Penn is expanding its menu and extending the hours of operation.

The menu features four new sandwiches inspired by the Italian-American experience, a Jersey Hoagie, NOLA Muffuletta, Chicago Beef and vegetarian Pickled Veggie Hoagie—all served on freshly baked bread from the Carmine’s on Penn kitchen.

Little Carmine’s has also extended its hours to 11:00a.m.-7:00p.m. Tuesday-Sunday to serve customers for both lunch and dinner. For a limited time, the shop offers a “Power Hour” from 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m. daily. Customer can get a Peroni beer for just $2 when ordering a full-size sandwich. Visit littlecarmines.com.

Closings

Giggle

Giggle children’s store at 3000 E. Third Ave in Cherry Creek is shutting its doors. Inventory in all remaining locations in Denver, New York, San Francisco and Santa Monica is being sold at up to 50 percent off original prices.

Eddie Bauer

The Cherry Creek Eddie Bauer at 250 Columbine has closed after being open for a short period of time. The closure appears unique to this location; the company’s nearby stores in Littleton and Park Meadows Mall remain open.

The Singletrack Factory

The Singletrack Factory has closed after 20 years and so has the company’s Scottsdale, AZ location. In addition to selling high-end mountain bikes, the Singletrack Factory also provided bike, ski and snowboard tune-up services. The 3,552 square-foot property is for sale for $1,479,000 and is listed with Unique Properties.

730 S. Bar and Grill

Bonnie Brae restaurant 730 S. Bar and Grill has closed after 18 years in business at 730 S. University.

Please notify us of business-related news within your neighborhood so we can provide coverage in “Business as Usual.” This is the place for business anniversaries, relocations, openings, intrigues and ownership changes. Call us at 303-778-8021 or send an email to bau@washparkprofile.com.