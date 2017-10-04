Business As Usual, October 2017: Campus Lounge, Kindness Yoga, Denver Distillery

Openings

Campus Lounge

After a year of being closed, the newly upgraded Campus Lounge is set to reopen in October. New owners Dan Landes and Charlie Woolley purchased the business from Jim Wiste who owned the Bonnie Brae restaurant, located at 701 S. University, for 40 years. The project has taken much longer than expected, but looks to be well worth the wait. Landes and his partners spent approximately $1 million on the renovations.

“When we first purchased the Campus Lounge we thought we could do some minor renovations and reopen. We quickly discovered a lot more work was needed in order to build the restaurant we wanted and retail space that will be a part of Bonnie Brae for the next 40 years. Everything is being upgraded including the interior, HVAC and plumbing. Once permitting was involved, the entire space had to brought up to code, including the retail next door,” said Landes.

The interior was totally gutted but rebuilt with a similar footprint including the U-shaped bar. The kitchen is open so customers can see their food being made, which was important to Landes. There are three new bathrooms, welcome news to anyone who visited the restaurant in recent years. The room that used to house all the pool tables now has dining tables only.

A restaurant industry veteran, Landes owns Capitol Hill vegetarian eatery and hipster hangout City O’ City. He sold his vegan restaurant Watercourse Foods in 2015, after 17 years.

Landes is totally overhauling the Campus Lounge menu, but does plan to serve meat. Pasture-raised beef, pork, lamb and chicken will be sourced from Corner Post Meats of Colorado Springs. His concept is a food-focused, neighborhood restaurant/bar serving dishes from scratch, inspired by the American melting pot.

When asked about the beer selection, Landes said, “We like to know the people who make the beer we drink” and estimated 90 percent of the taps will be from breweries within 10 miles of Denver. Wine will also be served from taps, which Landes says is more environmentally friendly and economical. Visit the Campus Lounge Facebook page at facebook.com/campuslounge.

Kindness Yoga

Kindness Yoga is opening its seventh location in November next to the Campus Lounge at 701 S. University. The yoga company has been around for seven years and its newest studio will feature a totally renovated 1,500 square foot space.

There is another Kindness over Capitol Hill restaurant City O’ City and the restaurant’s owner, Dan Landes, purchased the Campus Lounge last year. The retail space into which Kindness is moving was part of the Campus Lounge deal. Landes is excited to be able to open another Kindness next to his latest restaurant venture

Denver Distillery

Denver Distillery will open its doors at 244 S. Broadway in the Baker neighborhood in November. The project has been in the works for five years and is a micro distillery specializing in artisan liquors made from natural ingredients.

Among the many obstacles owner Ron Tarver encountered was convincing the right people that, even though high proof liquors are highly flammable, having a distillery on a busy street like Broadway would not pose a safety hazard. Until he got his project approved, Portland was the only other city in the country that allowed distilleries in urban areas.

Governor Hickenlooper also played a role in making Denver Distillery a reality. He signed a law that allows for business owners to apply for a distillery/pub license, and Denver Distillery has the first and only one in Colorado.

Tarver has owned the building that houses his business since the 1980s. It has been painstakingly restored with no expense spared. He has self-funded the project and sunk approximately $1 million into it.

“When you get to be my age (Tarver turned 70 in September), it’s not about money. It’s about being creative. I wanted to make a product that other people can’t make and big distilleries won’t make,” he said.

The space is a work of art with exposed brick, and gleaming wood floors and ceilings throughout. The spirits still is on full display and is handmade with a copper top. Tarver is a big believer in repurposing materials; there are church pews from an old Wash Park church and barrels from a wine store he had made into tables.

For the initial batches of spirits, Head Distiller Chad Peters will make rum (with non-GMO sugar), moonshine, gin and vodka, but more unusual drinks are expected including liqueurs and absinthes. The license requires 15 percent of gross sales to be from food and Tarver is working on a menu. Visit denverdistillery.com.

8th Day Coffee

8th Day Coffee plans to start serving customers on the University of Denver and Auraria Campuses in October from an eTuk electric rickshaw. The non-profit is not your average coffee company. It is a social enterprise and founders Kristen and Mark Lanning want to provide employment opportunities and job skills for exploited women, single mothers, teen moms and victims of sex trafficking.

The idea came to Kristen Lanning, a DU alum, after spending a year in Calcutta working for an NGO helping to prevent women from going into the sex trade. Electric rickshaws were one of the primary methods of getting around town and are also environmentally friendly.

8th Day Coffee gets its name from 8th Day Cafe and Bakery, which Kristen became familiar with while in India. 8th Day Day Cafe and Bakery does similar work and she approached them about forming a partnership and bringing the concept to Denver. Passionate about anti-human trafficking causes, she believes the best way to help women get back on their feet is to provide them stable employment.

Her husband, Mark, is a teacher at Florence Crittenton High School, a Denver Public School, that is one of the largest and most complete providers of services for pregnant and parenting teens in Colorado. 8th Day Coffee combines the passions of both Lannings.

The couple plan to hire their female drivers through a one year fellowship program. At the end of the year, the women will have the opportunity to buy into the company. They are working with a number of partners, including Florence Crittenton Services and Adam’s Place in order to identify candidates.

8th Day will serve their own Sakshi’s cold brew, Kaladi Coffee, tea and pastries. Kristen believes the DU campus is a great place to launch her company because the students are very socially conscious. For more information or to donate, visit 8thdaycoffee.com.

The Lotus—A Meditation Studio

Feeling overwhelmed? The Lotus, a new meditation studio at 228 Broadway, may be just what you seek. The 2,500 square foot space is an oasis of calm and was created as a retreat for people who want to learn or practice meditation in a secular environment. Thoughtful instructors guide students through daily meditation classes, workshops and healing therapy.

“I originally started looking into meditation to help me with common problems that many people experience in today's busy world. I had a stressful job and wanted to find a way to reduce stress, anxiety and hopefully sleep better, but also wanted a mediation center that was not associated with any religion. My husband, Bruce, and I ultimately decided to open a meditation business to offer a highly needed service we hope will benefit many people,” said owner Kerry Egelston.

There are three classes per day Monday-Friday and more on the way. The “wake-up” class is at 8:15a.m. The “midday mind break” takes place at 12:15p.m., runs 30-45 minutes and is designed so people can drop-in on their lunch hour. At 5:45p.m., there is a “wind down” class.

Meditation can also be great for kids. The Lotus holds a 4:00p.m. class.

Rosenberg’s Kosher

Big news for bagel lovers—two of Denver’s top Jewish bakeries, The Bagel Store and Rosenberg’s Bagels and Delicatessen, have merged to become Rosenberg’s Kosher.

With both retail and wholesale operations, Rosenberg’s Kosher just opened in the former Bagel Store location at 942 S. Monaco Pkwy. It is the largest kosher purveyor in Colorado, offering a comprehensive selection of house-made baked goods, smoked fish, salads and spreads to Denver’s Jewish community.

“By merging The Bagel Store with Rosenberg’s, we’re ensuring the longevity of kosher food in Denver,” said Beth Ginsberg, owner of The Bagel Store. “The Bagel Store has served the Jewish community for more than 40 years, offering kosher-observant Jews the rare opportunity to eat outside their homes. Through joining forces with the up-and-coming Rosenberg’s, it secures The Bagel Store’s future. It’s old-meets-new in the very best way.”

The Bagel Store originally opened its doors in 1976. In addition to bagels, specialties include a variety of challahs; macaroons; rye and whole wheat breads; cakes; hamentashen, mandel bread and other cookies.

Joshua Pollack, owner of Rosenberg’s Kosher, said, “We’re excited to take our relationship with Denver’s Jewish community one step further by offering our same outstanding bagels, now for those who observe the traditions of Kashrut.”

Rosenberg’s Kosher features an updated retail space, including the addition of outdoor seating. Behind the scenes, a dairy room and kosher smokehouse will accommodate production of the new menu items.

In addition to its storefront in Southeast Denver, Rosenberg’s Kosher will have large wholesale and catering components, resulting in the production of more than a million bagels a year.

Rosenberg’s Kosher bagels will be available at outside locations such as the Hyatt Regency, Rose Hospital, the Denver Convention Center and Whole Foods. Catering for weddings, Bar and Bat Mitzvahs and baby naming ceremonies is also on the menu. Visit facebook.com/rosenbergsbagels.

Brilliant Earth

There’s a little more sparkle in Cherry Creek North. Jeweler Brilliant Earth has opened a new store at 100 Fillmore St. Co-founded in 2005 by Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the company sells conflict-free, responsibly sourced engagement rings.

Brilliant Earth is committed to providing exceptional jewelry that customers can feel good about wearing. Its carefully selected suppliers follow strict labor and environmental standards and demonstrate a complete chain of custody for their gemstones. They also use re-fined, recycled gold and platinum in their designs to reduce the demand for additional gold mining. Hours are by appointment only. Visit brilliantearth.com.

Joe Maxx Coffee Co.

The Art District on Santa Fe is home to the newest location of Joe Maxx Coffee Co. at 869 Santa Fe Dr. This is the sixth location for the family owned and operated business, but its first Colorado shop. Nicholas Caparso and Lahna Saccone are the owners. Visit joemaxxcoffee.com.

Weins Development Group

The former Trevino Mortuary at Logan Street and Alameda Avenue is being converted into a mixed-use residential and business property by Weins Development. The 18,000 square foot building was sold in July of 2015 for $1.48 million and renovation is well underway.

There will be space for three retail tenants on the first floor, plus one ADA accessible apartment. On the second level, there will be 12 one-bedroom apartments with exposed brick walls. New windows are being installed throughout the building. Completion is expected by early spring. Visit weinsdevelopment.com.

Closings

Safeway at Cherry Creek Shopping Center

For 51 years there has been a Safeway at First Avenue and Steele Street in Cherry Creek, but the store will close by Jan. 4, 2018, at the latest. The company’s lease was recently terminated by Taubman Centers, which owns Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Approximately 70 people work at the Cherry Creek location. Safeway said in a company statement that it hopes to find positions for all of the impacted employees at nearby stores.

Please notify us of business-related news within your neighborhood so we can provide coverage in “Business as Usual.” This is the place for business anniversaries, relocations, openings, intrigues and ownership changes. Call us at 303-778-8021 or send an email to bau@washparkprofile.com.