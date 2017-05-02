The Profile's Business As Usual, May 2017: Intrepid Sojourner Brewing...

Please notify us of business-related news within your neighborhood so we can provide coverage in “Business as Usual.” This is the place for business anniversaries, key personnel changes, relocations, openings, new product or service offerings, residential or commercial developments, political intrigues and ownership changes. Call us at 303-778-8021 or send an email to bau@washparkprofile.com.

OPENINGS

Intrepid Sojourner Brewing Project

A new craft brewery is coming to the Santa Fe Arts District. The Intrepid Sojourner Brewing Project will open late May at 925 W. Eighth Ave. in a 2,200 square foot home. The space also features a 350 square foot patio and tap room.

Founders Andrew Moore, 30, and Ben Gettinger, 31, plan to have 12-16 beers on tap that will incorporate a variety of ingredients, including basil, cardamom, Turkish coffee and apricots.

The pair are not your typical brew masters. Moore, who is head brewer, has an undergraduate degree from Indiana University (IU) and a Masters in Classical Archaeology from CU-Boulder. He has been brewing beer for over six years and has won several medals in home brewing competitions. His previous work experience includes 105 West Brewing Co. in Castle Rock and the Boulder Beer Co.

Gettinger, who runs finance and operations, attended Harvard and has an MBA and law degree from IU. He and Moore were introduced by their mothers, who were sorority sisters at IU.

The initial funding for Sojourner came from Moore and Gettinger’s parents and uncles, and Nick Fredman, a young entrepreneur who owns a small stake. There was also a crowdfunding campaign that raised $156,751.

“Part of the Sojourner concept is to be experimental and push boundaries in beer making, which is why we included the word 'Project' in the name of our brewery. Recipes are also developed by filling holes we identify in the market or simply wanting to try an ingredient we think would be interesting in beer,” Moore said.

Sojourner will be open from 11:00a.m.-11:00p.m., daily. At some point, the tap room will be available to rent out for parties, but to start, Moore and Gettinger want to keep it open to the public. In addition to the beer on tap, they will also be selling 32 oz. cans (or crowlers) that are filled on demand, as well as 64 oz. growlers to go. Food will be available from food trucks in their parking lot. For more information visit sojournerbeers.com.

× Expand Andrew Moore and Ben Gettinger of Intrepid Sojourner Brewing Project.

South Broadway Country Club

Golf, anyone? Pro golf instructor and owner Kelly Huff recently opened South Broadway Country Club at 2265 S. Broadway in Overland Park and is using cutting-edge technology to help people improve their game while having fun.

With Huff’s Trackman simulators, which are used by PGA tour players, customers hit actual golf balls with real clubs into a projection screen. He then analyzes their swings and provides instructional tips. According to Huff, the Trackman simulators are the most accurate ones on the market when it comes to yardages.

Huff, who is from Atlanta, has always wanted to own a teaching facility. He looked up and down the Front Range before settling on South Broadway.

In the near future, Huff will add a bar, food service and patio to the 3,500 square foot renovated garage. South Broadway Country Club is available for parties and corporate events. First lessons are free. For more info, visit southbroadwaycc.com.

× Expand South Broadway Country Club owner Kelly Huff tees off.

Designs Inspired by You

Veteran florists Lisa Wedder and Laura Tonner recently opened Designs Inspired by You (DIY) in the Baker neighborhood at One Broadway. Their business is a uniquely creative concept that helps brides and others save on money for floral arrangements by helping them design them in their comfortable studio during a two-hour session.

Customers select packages that include flowers and greenery, and Wedder and Tonner provide as much guidance as needed in the design. Even more fun, you can bring your own beverages and food to the session. Bouquets can be stored in DIY’s temperature-regulated coolers until you need to pick them up. There will be monthly classes as well; a floral purse class is scheduled for May 18 and there is a flower crown class on June 1. For more information visit diydenverflowers.com.

× Expand Designs Inspired by You Owners Lisa Wedder and Laura Tonner.

SoDo Village Market

SoDo Village Market is opening at 2395 S. Downing St. at the end of May. Owners Lisa and Mike Lapp, who also own The Village Cork on South Pearl Street, are bringing their restaurant concept of sustainable, organic, locally sourced food to a new Rosedale grocery store. Household items will also be available.

The idea for the store came from their search for a local market that provided the type of food they like to eat. Lisa Lapp said, “We recently moved from Platt Park, where we could walk to a neighborhood grocery store, to near Porter Hospital, where we have to drive. There are many people who can’t afford sustainable food or have the time to drive to get it, so we want to bring it to them in Rosedale.”

Turtle Boat

Turtle Boat in Overland Park is now open at 2231 S. Broadway. Be careful not to miss it tucked in right next to Dairy Queen.

The menu features Colorado Poki Salads, which are served with a wide variety of fresh, raw fish, tofu or tempeh. All salad greens come from Denver hydroponic farm, Rebel Farms.

The Songs and their staff also decided to exhibit work from local artists at the restaurant, and several artists worked on the two colorful murals on the building. Turtle Boat is open everyday from 11:00a.m.-9:00p.m. Visit. theturtleboat.com.

× Expand Turtle Boat owners Darren and Song want to serve you fresh Poki salads.

CHANGES

Deiter’s Chocolates

Local chocolate shop Deiter’s located at 1734 E. Evans Avenue recently celebrated one year in business (deiterschocolates.com). Owner Adrienne Johnson-Conway apprenticed under Bavarian master chocolatier Eric Dietrich for nearly 15 years. Upon his retirement, the store was reopened under new leadership and branding with Johnson-Conway at the helm. The store has a spotless, inviting appearance with tons of natural light. The shop offers excellent variety of classic and innovative chocolates, classes, special events and lots of yummy gifts. Call 720-925-5982 to make event or class reservations, ask about upcoming events or place an order. Deliveries are also available.

Mayu Mediation Sanctuary Cooperative

Feeling stressed? A trip to the Mayu Mediation Cooperative (mayusanctuary.com) may be what you need. This Platt Park gem, located at 1804 S. Pearl St., has been around since 2011, but founder Cierra McNamara recently signed a long-term lease to occupy the entire 4,000 square foot building and adjacent garden.

Plans are in the works to renovate the garden, beginning late spring/summer. The design will be Asian influenced and include a koi pond. McNamara hopes to start the interior renovation work by fall.

Mayu is the perfect place to clear your mind and relax, and who doesn’t need a spot for that these days?

Mayu is unique because a wide range of classes from a variety of meditation philosophies are offered; most centers promote only one method. Something else that sets it apart is that Mayu is a co-op, like REI, which means its members are the owners. “There is nothing more sticky than mixing spirituality with profit. The co-op model ensures your heart is in the right place,” McNamara said.

There is also retail that features the largest selection of meditation cushions in Colorado and staff specializing in posture assessment.

Center Strength Studios

The Center Strength Studios (centerstrengthstudios.com) location at 1842 S. Broadway is celebrating one year in business. This milestone is being marked with a 50 percent discount off new client packages including one night of lodging at Devils Thumb Ranch Resort (devilsthumbranch.com). This attractive studio features a holistic approach to wellness with nutritional workshops, massage and physical therapy, acupuncture complementing a host of group, private and semi-private fitness programs. The warehouse style space is stunning with exposed brick, trussed barrel ceiling and shiny hardwood floors. Pilates, barre, TRX and yoga spaces feature the latest equipment. Stop by or call 303-927-6305 to make an appointment.

Roaming Buffalo BBQ and City & County Deli & Sausage Co.

Rosedale’s Roaming Buffalo craft BBQ restaurant (roamingbuffalobbq.com), located at 2387 S. Downing St., is now serving dinner on Fridays and Saturdays. The menu is different and slightly more upscale than their popular lunch menu (which regularly sells out quick) and will feature slow-smoked Angus prime rib, molasses-glazed Cornish game hen and honey-cured BBQ Norwegian salmon. Crowd favorite side dishes, including smoked poblano cheddar mac and andouille with roasted corn grits are also available at dinner.

Owners Rachel & Ty Cobb have been running restaurants for 20 years and developed all their own recipes. The Cobbs also own the City & Country Deli & Sausage Co (cityandcountrydeli.com), which is two doors down from Roaming Buffalo. They just opened a patio at the City and Country Deli and it is now open for dinner on the weekends as well. Both places also serve lunch Tuesday-Sunday, starting at 11:00a.m.

CLOSINGS

Mad About Fitness

Mad About Fitness at 2626 E. Louisiana Ave. is closing. Owner Jane Hastings states, “Thanks to all my clients and the neighborhood who supported us for nearly 20 years. We had a good ride.” For those lamenting the loss, Hastings will continue to offer personal training at Inward Fitness (inward-fitness.com) located at 3900 E. Mexico Ave. which is only a mile away from the former location. Call 303-204-4211 for more details.