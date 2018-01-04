CareNow® Urgent Care clinic to open in DU neighborhood

When you are sick or injured, the last thing you need is a long wait at the doctor's office or emergency room. You deserve quality medical care that's also convenient.

HealthONE is pleased to open its sixth CareNow® Urgent Care clinic this January. The clinic is located on Evans, just East of Downing at 1405 E. Evans Ave., Denver, CO 80210. Rather than waiting for an appointment, CareNow® Urgent Care clinics welcome walk-in patients and also offer Web Check-In, so you can rest at home instead of a doctor's waiting room.

Seeking care at an urgent care clinic doesn't mean you have to sacrifice quality or medical expertise for convenience. Each CareNow® clinic is staffed by qualified and experienced healthcare providers dedicated to improving lives. Our doctors and medical staff are trained in family practice, emergency medicine or internal medicine. We offer a wide range of primary and urgent care services for the entire family. From regular check-ups to flu treatments, we’re here for you.

CareNow® clinics also have x-rays and labs on-site and provide occupational medicine services to local employers, including examinations and treatment of injured workers in worker’s compensation cases, pre-employment screenings and drug tests.

“We understand that today, convenience plays an important role in making health care decisions,” shared Mark Montano, MD, Medical Director of CareNow® Urgent Care. “With our dedicated physicians available seven days a week, we hope to be a helpful resource to those living in this area. We are excited to offer both exceptional and accessible medical care to the community.”

If your health condition is more serious than CareNow® staff can treat, the clinic will help facilitate your transportation to the nearest ER.

Other CareNow® clinics are located in Stapleton, Greenwood Village, Highlands Ranch, Parker and Aurora. All clinics are open seven days a week, Mon-Sat 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sun 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary and most major insurances are accepted. You can check-in online and learn more at CareNow.com/Denver.

