Denver Metro Media to office virtually effective March 1

Effective March 1, Denver Metro Media (DMM), publishers of Life on Capitol Hill and Washington Park Profile, will no longer occupy the storefront at 615 E. Jewell Ave. Rather than occupy the single office, staff will work remotely, and a plan is in the works to office regularly at businesses which advertise with and distribute the papers.

"We spend most of our time out in the community anyhow, so the decision to transition from our office space just makes good sense," says Denver Metro Media Publisher Jill Farschman. “I am also excited to deepen my relationships with the businesses and organizations that have supported community journalism and our newspapers for decades.”

DMM staff are presently finalizing partnerships with local organizations and event promoters. At present, a “Coffee and a Newspaper” community forum at Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods is in the planning stages, and DMM staff will have a table at the May Washington Park Home Tour street fair.

The move comes at a time when the number of companies choosing to office virtually is on the rise. According to an article in The New York Times published Feb. 15, 2017, in 2016, “43 percent of employed Americans said they spent at least some time working remotely, according to the survey of more than 15,000 adults.” The Times reported that that percentage represented a four-point increase over 2012.

While some things are changing, some will remain the same. The phone number associated with both Life on Capitol Hill and the Washington Park Profile remain the same: 303-778-8021. Email addresses will also remain the same. For news tips, letters to the editor and story-related questions, email editor@denvermetromedia.com. For advertising, email sales@denvermetromedia.com. For subscriptions or other concerns, email info@denvermetromedia.com. Lastly, the mailing address for DMM and both newspapers is now: PO Box 102078, Denver, CO 80250.

As ever, Farschman says, Denver Metro Media and its long-standing community newspapers remain neighborhood focused and Denver first. “Even if we might not have a fixed, physical office, we remain committed to the community and its needs. We will be here for you into the future as long as businesses and residents keep supporting us as they have since the '70s.”