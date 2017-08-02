Free shuttle services launch in Cherry Creek and on Broadway

Denver is a great place to live, but getting around town and finding parking is becoming increasingly difficult in certain areas. With the hope of easing congestion, two free shuttle services recently launched in Cherry Creek and on Broadway, both high-traffic corridors.

Eco-Rides USA is an Uber/Lyft-like, green shuttle service providing “last-mile” transportation within Cherry Creek. The exact service area is University to Colorado Boulevard and Cherry Creek Drive to Sixth Avenue.

× Expand 1708tuktuks A view of one of the new eTuks soon to deploy regularly on South Broadway. Photo by Austin Cope.

Co-Founder Mike Sweeney said the service launched with four carts, which he hopes to expand to six-eight as things take off. Sweeney lives in east Washington Park and would ultimately like to have carts on the streets there, as well as Bonnie Brae, and Cheesman and Congress Parks.

“With the congestion, parking headaches, road closures and lack of meters, I think this service will truly take off and be a huge asset to the community. I also wanted to reduce the carbon footprint in the area by offering 100 percent eco, electric, green rides to get some cars off the streets and expand our green community,” Sweeney said.

The Eco-Rides vehicles look like futuristic golf carts and hold six people. They have seat belts, windshield wipers and headlights. The carts will run every day there is no snow or ice and have air conditioning and heat. The service is funded through paid advertising that runs on five monitors mounted in each cart that display 10 second ads in loops.

In August, Sweeney is also launching an app so people will be able to see where the carts are and hail them using their smartphones. Until the app launches, the carts will be driving around and riders will need to need to flag them like taxis.

The software in each vehicle is state-of-the-art. “We can give real time analytics on how many people are using the service, and the number of miles they are riding,” Sweeney said.

Denver startup eTuk is providing a free circulating shuttle service on Broadway, between Alameda and Sixth Avenues, in its three-wheeled, enclosed carts on Thursdays from 6:00p.m.-10:30p.m. The pilot program is the brainchild of District 7 City Councilman Jolon Clark.

“With the congestion, parking headaches, road closures and lack of meters, I think this service will truly take off and be a huge asset to the community. I also wanted to reduce the carbon footprint in the area by offering 100 percent eco, electric, green rides to get some cars off the streets and expand our green community."

Clark said when he was running for election, and talking to constituents, many residents were happy Broadway was getting revitalized. However, he also heard numerous concerns about parking, traffic and drunk driving. One of his top priorities became finding a solution.

The Thursday evening Broadway shuttle is funded through the beginning of October by Xcel Energy, Punch Bowl Social, D4 Urban and New Amsterdam Organics in partnership with the Baker Broadway Merchants Association. Clark said he hopes to continue and expand the service when the pilot is over.

The eTuk carts hold six passengers plus a driver and stop at five designated locations between Sixth and Alameda Avenues. The final stop is the Alameda light rail station. The vehicles then drive north on Cherokee Street and begin the loop again.

“We are very pleased with the Broadway service. It’s been better than expected and we will continue to tweak things in the coming weeks,” said Lewis Davis, General Manager of eTuk.

ETuks are eco-friendly, run on 100 percent electric power and are made in Denver. The company has sold 83 vehicles in 26 states, including some to eBay that uses them to transport employees around their corporate campus. Rosenberg’s Deli, Bhakti Chai and hotels in Brooklyn, Miami and Mexico also own eTuks.

In January, the company started a free, five-stop neighborhood circulator in RiNo on Saturdays and the first Friday of the month. According to Davis, eTuk transports approximately 150-175 passengers each day of the RiNo program. The service is paid for by Drink RiNo, an association of 15 breweries, distilleries and wineries.

For more information visit etukdenver.com and ecoridesusa.com.