Hanover Broadway Station to result in more Broadway housing

Houston-based Hanover Company is moving dirt at Broadway and Arizona Avenues to construct a six-story, 303-unit apartment complex. The project—Hanover Broadway Station—comprises two buildings: a smaller one on the Broadway side, north of Arizona, and a larger one fronting Lincoln Street and filling the block. The buildings are separated by an alley and are connected by bridge above the second level.

According to plans filed with the City of Denver, there will be 225 one-bedroom units, 68 two-bedroom units, five three-bedroom units and five spaces dubbed “live/work.” Hanover Company’s Development Partner, Ryan Hamilton, said the units would average 840 sq. ft.

× Expand Houston-based Hanover Company is set to build nearly 300 units at the Hanover Broadway Station. The company has developed other sites in Denver, including The Gables at 6th and Speer. Photo by Sara Hertwig.

The plans call for 420 parking places—more than the city’s zoning code requires—and 51 bicycle parking spaces. Hamilton said it would have “pretty standard amenities,” including a swimming pool and pool decks, fitness center, clubroom and bike repair shop.

“This will be a high-quality development,” Hamilton said. “Hanover builds very nice products … one thing the neighbors realized very quickly in conversations with us. We’re a best-in-class developer.” Hanover has developed several projects in the Denver area, including The Boulevard at Eighth Avenue and Speer Boulevard, Acoma at Acoma Street and Ninth Avenue, the recently completed The Gables at Sixth Avenue and Speer Boulevard and 455 Cherry Creek in Glendale. Hanover has projects in several cities throughout the U.S., from Boston to San Diego.

“We’re attracted to the transit-oriented development aspect of the [Broadway and Arizona] location,” Hamilton said. He cited the current and future development in the area that make it exciting.

Neighbors who occupy a row of newer townhouses across Lincoln Avenue from the Hanover project had some concerns early on. District 7 City Councilman Jolon Clark said that he met with both the neighbors and representatives from Hanover and referred them to a city-sponsored mediation. “They came out of mediation happy,” said Clark. Hanover “could have just built it,” as it had a use-by-right under the zoning code, but agreed to make some concessions.

The mediation’s results have been kept secret, but the concessions, according to one neighbor who asked not to be named, included stepping the building back on the Lincoln Street side, moving the entrance to the underground parking garage and relocating the loading dock. “Through the design process, the building changed and some of our concerns were accommodated,” the neighbor said. “It’s going to be exciting.”

Clark said the neighbors’ concerns are emblematic of his frustration that Denver “doesn’t have design guidelines and any architectural review in our form-based zoning code. It says little to nothing about what things should look like.”

Clark expressed hope that city council’s newly formed Urban Design City Beautiful Working Group will eventually offer developers some direction on “what things should look and feel like, and where the zoning code could be fixed, and provide tools for communities to use.” Denver Mayor Robert Speer launched “The City Beautiful” movement in Denver in the early 1900s. “Have we somewhere, unintentionally, lost it because growth happened so quickly?” Clark asked.