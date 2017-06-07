International Church of Cannabis turns energies to good deeds

Marijuana-wise, it’s been an interesting few months for the West Washington Park Neighborhood. The city’s first church catering to cannabis users, the International Church of Cannabis, located at 400 S. Logan St., opened April 20, and since then there has been a boisterous community meeting and much gossip. However, since the opening, things seem to have more or less quieted down. That doesn’t mean the church’s attendees, Elevationists as they wish to be called, haven’t been busy.

A month to the day after their opening, church spokesman Steve Berke and several congregants headed into the streets to participate in the Great Denver Cleanup, an annual community event roughly two decades old.

× Expand Elevationists on the steps of the International Church of Cannabis participated in the Great Denver Cleanup May 20. Photo courtesy Steve Berke.

“We had approximately 25 volunteers meet at the church at 11:00a.m., and then we … cleaned as much of the West Wash Park neighborhood as we could in the hour-and-a-half that we allotted,” Berke said. “I was really surprised to see how much garbage everyone had in their bags by the end of the 90 minutes.”

Berke says he and the Elevationists have future plans to volunteer at animal shelters, Habitat for Humanity, veteran's homes and the group wants to conduct homeless outreach as well.

Capitol Hill resident and Colorado native Sarah Bee came down to Washington Park for the Cleanup and said the experience was, for her, wholly positive.

“I've never given back in that way, and I'm not entirely sure why. It felt great to be out in the sunshine and doing something kind for others while having fun among friends. It was an exercise in good karma, which is something we should all aim for,” she said.

“I live in Cap Hill, near the Fillmore Auditorium. My neighborhood is in desperate need of a clean-up since I'm so close to Colfax, and now I'm encouraged to do it myself or rally the troops!”

Bee said the interactions she had with locals while picking up trash with other Elevationists were positive.

“I first started in the alleys and immediately came across a couple with two very young children in a stroller. Their first question was, ‘Do you live in this neighborhood?’ I informed them that, no, I was simply helping out with the Church of Cannabis. The look on their face was happy and they seemed truly touched, if not shocked, by the effort.”

“Moments later, I ran into another lady with many questions about Elevationists and the space... It was nice to be able to answer her questions, [calm] her fears and encourage her to check out the space, if nothing else than to see the art. She was very supportive (although she doesn't use cannabis), which was refreshing.”

Elevationism as a practice, according to elevationists.org, began in Denver with “a small group of individuals unsatisfied with the outdated, organized religions currently available to them.” The International Church of Cannabis is the home of Elevationism, and their central tenet is that “an individual’s spiritual journey, and search for meaning, is one of self-discovery that can be accelerated with ritual cannabis use.”

By many accounts, Elevationists have good intentions, but that’s not to say there hasn’t been tension between the church and its neighbors. A contentious May 13 public meeting between Elevationist church spokesman Steve Berke, the West Washington Park Neighborhood Association (WWPNA) Zoning Committee and Denver District 7 Councilman Jolon Clark was attended by roughly 50 community members. The meeting was interrupted several times by bouts of shouting, especially around the issue of parking. The purpose of the meeting was to allow church leadership to explain its plans and allow neighborhood residents a chance to ask questions. There was no vote taken on any matter, as the meeting was held for informational purposes only.

At the meeting, Berke answered questions regarding permitting, potential noise levels, smell, parking and security. He stated that no permits had been applied for at that time as none were required, the building’s structure could stifle noise up to 130 decibels and a policy of not smoking outside would mitigate smell. As for larger events and parking, Berke indicated the church intends to make offsite arrangements as needed, and, speaking to security, he shared that the church has 12 cameras in place and plans to hire security for larger events.

It became legal to consume marijuana recreationally in private in Colorado in November 2012. Since that time, how to regulate consumption in a public or semi-public forum has been a subject of intense debate, and regulations are on the horizon. To that, Denver voters passed Initiative 300 on Nov. 8, 2016, an initiative allowing public consumption of marijuana at certain businesses, with caveats. Just what those caveats are is still being worked out.

At the present time, businesses may apply for a social consumption license, but, according to the Denver Business Licensing website (visit denvergov.org, search “business licensing center”), “applications will not be accepted and permits will not be issued until final rules and regulations are adopted.”

Those final rules are presently up for public comment. On May 11, a draft of proposed public consumption rules and regulations was posted to the Marijuana Licenses tab of the Business Licensing website. And, a public hearing to review and take feedback on the proposed rules and regulations is set for Tuesday, June 13 at 5:30p.m. in the Webb Municipal Office Building, Room 4.G.2, at 201 W. Colfax Ave.

Ahead of that meeting, though, a Change.org petition (search “outdoor marijuana consumption” there) is circulating, demanding “the rules require a buffer zone between homes and consumption areas, so the smoke, smell and harmful chemicals can dissipate.” At present, the draft rules do not include mandatory setbacks.

What will the final public consumption laws mean for the Church of Cannabis and Denver’s recreational marijuana users? At this point, it’s anyone’s guess.

The Profile will continue to cover this story as it develops.