Leo’s Automotive officially changes hands after 33 years

For 33 years, Leo’s Automotive has been providing high-quality automotive service and repair to customers at 1563 S. Pearl St. That tradition will continue, but under the oversight of new owner Ben Burns, who purchased the business from Leo Huner in May.

In 1984, Huner started Leo’s with his dad, Leo Sr., who passed away in 1999. Huner wants to thank all of his customers, many of whom became friends.

× Expand Ben Burns, left, and Leo Huner, right. Huner sold his shop, Leo's Automotive, to Burns in May of this year. Photo by Jennifer Turner.

Burns, who also owns Downing Street Garage at 401 North Downing St., originally approached Huner several years ago about acquiring his business. Huner was not ready to sell. He and Burns stayed in touch and became friends. Last fall, Huner decided it was the right time and reached out to Burns.

“When I started Leo’s, I was working 12-14 hour days, and at the end I was still working 12-14 hour days, and I decided it was time,” said Huner.

Huner’s primary concern is his nine employees and many customers are taken care of. He said he and Burns have the same business philosophy, which is providing old-style customer service with the latest technology, and treating employees and customers the way you would want to be treated. Shop cleanliness appears to be another shared trait of Huner and Burns; you could eat a pizza off the floor at Leo’s.

Another observation Huner made is that how people conduct business has changed since he started his company. “It used to be with a handshake. Now it’s contracts and warranties,” said Huner.

His parts vendors used to honor warranties even if they were 30-60 days past expiration. Today, if they are one day out of warranty, that’s it.

Sedalia has been Huner’s home for the past five years. If he got up at 5:00a.m., he could do the 35-mile commute to Leo’s in 40 minutes. Sometimes at night, it would take him three hours to get home.

Huner chose Sedalia because it’s been a dream of his to own land and he has five acres there. He also built a big garage and plans to spend time restoring classic cars with his son, including a 1966 Ford Mustang and 1971 Chevy Blazer.

New owner Burns is a third-generation mechanic who grew up in Minnesota. He worked in his father’s shop in St. Paul while attending vocational school and earning his ASE 0-1 Master certification. Burns and his wife, Kristine, attended Western State College in Gunnison. Kristine grew up in Denver and the couple decided to settle here and raise their three young daughters. She works behind the scenes at Downing Street Garage under the watchful eyes of Buttercup, the shop dog.

While driving through the Country Club neighborhood in 2012, Burns came across Downing Street Garage. It had all state-of-the art equipment, the latest diagnostic tools and was exactly the type of shop he wanted to own, but it was not for sale. However, the former owner, Douglass Kirchdorfer, was looking for a new technician.

Burns ended up working out a deal where Kirchdorfer would hire him as a technician for six months and the two of them would work out a plan that allowed Burns to ultimately purchase the business. On Feb. 1, 2013, Burns and his wife became the owners of Downing Street Garage.

Fast forward to May 2017. The Burns family has expanded their business to Platt Park with the acquisition of Leo’s Automotive. They plan to keep the name and continue the tradition of exemplary service—with the latest technology—Huner and his dad began in 1984.

“Kristine and I were drawn to Leo’s because of the honest and straightforward approach Leo took towards his customers," Burns said. "We believe in the same approach and will maintain the same level of excellent customer service that has been provided to Leo’s customers for the past 33 years.”

For more information on either repair facility, visit leosautomotive.com or downingstreetgarage.com.