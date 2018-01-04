Local Development, January 2018: Massive change continues to come to Cherry Creek

John Sie moved to the United States from his native China in 1950. He spent his teens in an orphanage on New York’s Staten Island until graduating from high school. After college, Mr. Sie built a number of successful businesses, founded the Encore and Starz movie channels and was instrumental in encouraging Congress to adopt digital high definition television (HDTV) as the standard. The Sie family is well known in Denver for their philanthropic ventures. The home of the Denver Film Society on Colfax bears the Sie family name to honor support that helped make the building possible and the Global Down Syndrome Foundation was also created by grant funding from the Ann and John J. Sie Foundation.

The new Global Down Syndrome Foundation offices at 3239 E. Second Ave. in the Cherry Creek neighborhood will be housed on the top floors of the five-story mixed use space which, according to the site development plan, will include retail, vocational, office and residential space. The Sies were inspired by their first granddaughter, who was diagnosed with Down Syndrome, to create the foundation for funding further research, education and to support families who have children with the genetic disorder.

× Expand 99 E. Arizona Ave. (Hanover Broadway Station project) Part of the Hanover Broadway Station project. A crane lifts materials to workers at 99 E. Arizona Ave. Photo by Kevin Ryan.

Three blocks west, construction of the substantial 88,750 square feet St. Paul Collection, which spans both sides of St. Paul Street is moving along. According to the site development plan, 25,000 square feet of the project is located at 210 St. Paul St. The eight-story building includes a rooftop pool, 81 residential units, retail space on the ground floor and two below grade levels for parking.

Across St. Paul Collection and half a block north is 3000 E. Third Ave. on which rests the 63,750-square feet balance of the project. The first level will be set aside for retail and 84 residential units will occupy the remaining six stories of the seven-story building while two below grade levels will offer 242 off-street parking spaces. Similar to its sister building, residents will be able to enjoy views of the mountains while lapping the rooftop pool.

Denver-based BMC Investments describes the Cherry Creek project on its website, bmcinv.com, as a “mixed-use redevelopment designed to transform the long-neglected end of this Colorado destination shopping district into a micro-haven of sophisticated urban living.” The real estate company views the St. Paul Collection as aligning “perfectly with its cosmopolitan neighborhood, and offering flexible and divisible retail space, extensive on-site parking and unrivaled branding potential, this harmoniously-concepted community will define a new standard for the neighborhood, and for Denver itself, while answering the pent-up demand for housing in the area.”

Around the corner from the St. Paul Collection is 320-360 Milwaukee St., which according to coldwellbankerhomes.com is “the last large, three-quarter acre parcel remaining in the heart of Cherry Creek North.” The property sold for just over $7.5 million in 2015 but remains vacant. According to the City of Denver’s development services map, the property’s zoning code, G-RH-3, translates to General Urban-Rowhouse-3 Stories. A site development plan has been submitted and is currently under review. The proposed plan would convert the space to a three-story, eight-unit residential development with 20 parking spaces.

The Cherokee/Gates site, south of I-25 along South Broadway, continues to develop. New buildings are filling space and changing the appearance of the neighborhood landscape where the Gates Rubber Company once employed thousands to manufacture their rubber products which ranged from transmission belts to radiator hoses.

Carmel at Platt Park, 201 E. Mississippi Ave., sits across Sherman Street from Sprouts Market on a triangular parcel with I-25 running the length of the northeast border. The seven-story project is nearing completion and will house 403 residential units. According to the site development map, there will be 238 one-bedroom, 120 two-bedroom and 38 studio apartments. Parking for the complex will dominate the first two levels of the structure with 485 spaces, along with seven, two-bedroom townhome units which will face Sherman Street and Mississippi Avenue.

× Expand Carmel at Platt Park The 403 unit Carmel at Platt Park building at 201 E. Mississippi St. is nearing completion across from Sprouts Market. Photo by Kevin Ryan.

The Hanover Broadway Station project occupies a large swath of land between Mississippi Avenue and Lincoln Street with Lincoln and Broadway defining the east and west borders. When complete, the building A, at 11 E. Arizona Ave., will have 95 total units ranging in size from one-bedroom to three-bedroom apartments. In addition to the traditional apartments, there will also be five live/work space units. On-site parking for building A is limited to 23 spaces but building B, across the alley, will provide the additional required 100 parking spaces.

Building B at 99 E. Arizona Ave. is zoned for both mixed use and residential. Like building A, building B will reach six stories but the 208 total units will only offer two and three-bedroom apartments. The site development plan shows retail space has also been incorporated. 357 parking spaces will be split between two basement levels beneath building B.