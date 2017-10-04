Profile Development, October 2017: Rosedale Elementary, Evans Avenue light rail station, DU facilities administrative building

Every month The Profile will provide answers to the community’s burning questions about new and ongoing developments. If there is a pile of dirt you’re curious about, or if you want to know how much longer your street parking will be sacrificed during construction, email editor@denvermetromedia.com.

Much discussion is swirling around the Rosedale Elementary School building at East Iliff and South Sherman Street, which has been empty since 2006. Denver Public Schools (DPS) is considering “up-cycling” Rosedale as affordable housing for teachers and staff. The DPS presentation on the project estimates “only roughly 13 percent of homes listed on the market were affordable for someone earning the median DPS salary in April 2017.” Based on demographic data, DPS thinks that Asbury and McKinley-Thatcher can accommodate the elementary students who would otherwise go to Rosedale.

The Rosedale Harvard Gulch Neighborhood Association (RHGNA) held two community meetings in August to discuss the plan with DPS representatives. “Many young folks want Rosedale left as a school even if it means demolishing the existing school and building a new one. Some want at least the façade of Rosedale preserved,” says Bev Cox, RHGNA president, who feels that though she can’t speak for the whole neighborhood, this was her takeaway from the meetings. Other concerns included traffic and rezoning.

District 6 Councilman Paul Kashmann says the area is zoned for single-family homes, so at the very least, DPS will need to bring their proposal before the City Council for rezoning approval. Liz Mendez, Director of Operations for DPS, said in a recent email that eligibility for the Rosedale housing would be based on income, and “with any alternative use of the site (other than a school) we would look to keep the historical aspects of the facility intact.” Mendez emphasized that DPS’s plans are in the very earliest stage, so what will be done with the rest of the Rosedale property is currently unknown.

Denver architect Jacques Benedict designed and built Rosedale School in 1924 on a hill that gives it a magnificent view of the Rockies. Benedict also designed 55 other buildings in and around Denver. Many, including the Washington Park Boating Pavilion and the St. Thomas Seminary buildings, are on the National Register of Historic Places.

If you haven’t already done so, check out the enormous Hanover Station project along South Lincoln Street between Mississippi and Arizona Avenues that wraps around to Arizona and South Broadway. The six-story building—goodbye view of anything else on Lincoln!—will contain 225 apartments, 420 parking spots and 51 bike spaces. The entire site occupies 22 standard lots right behind the Hanover Broadway Station in the same block along Broadway. If rents are similar to those listed on apartments.com for the Broadway side, you can probably get a two bedroom apartment for between $1,300 and $3,515 a month.

Along the west side of South Broadway, stretching north from West Mississippi to the light rail E-line overpass and west to Santa Fe Drive, you may have noticed a huge swath of dirt and weeds—over six acres—still sitting empty. Though the plans are still under review by Community Planning and Development (CPD), a preview shows Broadway Station Market Place, Plaza and Pond. This will be a mixed-use development, a young city with streets, sidewalks, bike lanes, a central plaza and open space all along with a retention pond and other water features helpfully provided by the Platte River. What buildings and businesses will be built among all this busy landscaping has not been determined yet, but the zoning allows 12-16 stories of shops, offices and housing ... someday.

The Evans Avenue light rail station area continues to slowly gentrify with another group of seven townhomes springing up at 2190 S. Delaware St. on the corner of West Warren Avenue, very handy to the Evans Avenue light rail station. That close to the station, zoning only requires three-quarters of a parking space for each “dwelling unit,” so one of the townhome “dwellers” won’t be getting a parking place. Still, the area—no garden spot at the moment—will benefit from new landscaping and lighting. Attractively-placed windows on the three-story townhomes will relieve the standard cement and stucco exterior. They’ll likely be joined eventually by “12 townhomes coming soon” at 2160 S. Delaware St. which, in their fifth revision since 2007, unsurprisingly are still under review.

If you travel south on I-25, you may have seen a crane sticking up to your right just past the University Boulevard entrance. That’s the site of DU’s new facilities administrative office, being built on a splinter of land owned by Colorado Seminary. The parcel is tucked hard by the I-25 sound wall between South Columbine and South Clayton Streets along Colorado Avenue. Two-tree lawns along South Clayton Street and on the west side of the building will make a refreshing change from the existing dirt and concrete. Denver architects Hord Coplan Macht’s rendering shows a four-story building that might be described as “DU lite” with copper downspouts, occasional arched windows, red brick accents relieving the concrete and metal siding and a signature curved cornice on the northwest corner visible from the highway.