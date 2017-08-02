Local Development, August 2017: Buchtel Boulevard improvements

Every month The Profile will provide answers to the community’s burning questions about new and ongoing developments. If there is a pile of dirt you’re curious about, or if you want to know how much longer your street parking will be sacrificed during construction, email editor@denvermetromedia.com.

On July 12, Mayor Hancock approved the inclusion of Buchtel Boulevard pedestrian and bike improvements between the DU and Colorado Boulevard light rail stations in this year’s GO Bond, which will be put to voters in November. The site design (transolutions.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Public-Mtg-Boards.pdf.), the result of numerous public meetings, would eventually narrow Buchtel to two lanes each way and add sidewalks, a bike lane along the south side of Buchtel and a median enhanced with trees and other amenities, similar to Speer Boulevard and Monaco Street.

Most importantly for South Denver’s walkers and bikers is the $8.4 million to improve Buchtel’s intersections with Colorado and University Boulevards. Their multiple traffic lanes, exit and entry ramps, long crosswalks, short crossing times and right- and left-turn only lanes, are “beyond daunting. It’s like crossing the Grand Canyon,” said District 6 Councilman Paul Kashmann in a recent interview.

× Expand 1708development Workers hanging from the new Country Club Towers at 1101 E. Bayaud. The towers are technically over 12 years in the making. Photo by Sara Hertwig.

“I was thrilled that the Mayor added [those improvements] back in,” Kashmann continued. “My vision is that it connects all the way through to Mississippi, then across Broadway and into the West side, so that you [could] start in the neighborhoods east of Colorado Boulevard., cross into Colorado Center, and pick up the bike path there all the way down Buchtel Boulevard, as far as you care to go ... and intersect with the Platte River and the whole trail system.”

Although the full extent of the Buchtel improvements are not included in this year’s GO Bond, Kashmann believes that after this first phase, the whole project will eventually be realized.

The Trevino Mortuary building at 300 S. Logan St. and East Alameda Avenue sold in July 2015 for $1.48 million to 300 Logan Street, LLC.

Community Planning and Development (CPD) has approved a site development plan for the 18,000-square-feet, two-story building to remain, and be reconfigured into 13 apartments with 14 parking spaces. The site is zoned for retail or commercial uses or for a restaurant, and a new sign on the side of the building suggests that the ground floor may be rented out for stores or a restaurant.

Though real estate records give the construction date for the building as 1890, a thorough search by intrepid Western History Librarian Brian Trembath could turn up no record of its existence before 1904, when it was listed as W.G. Thompson’s “mortuary supply and coffin maker” and stable. Ramon Trevino bought the building after personally renovating it in 1945.

Just before press time, we heard a rumor that the new owners of 1040 S. Gaylord St., next door to Max Gill and Grill, are evicting tenants as of August 1. CPD’s zoning notes show a partial demolition to expand, but as yet, no permits have been pulled and no site plans have been filed for review. James Desena of Desena, LLC sold the building last April for $2.9 million to Elea Development, LLC, who describe their designs as “responsible to the neighborhood and timeless ... a classic mix of traditional and contemporary.” Watch this space for more.

In 2016, Carmel Partners bought a triangle of more than four acres on the former Gates site at South Sherman Street and East Mississippi Avenue for about $13 million. The company is planning to build modestly-named Carmel at Platte Park: seven stories, 403 new apartments and 539 parking spaces overlooking scenic I-25. This is the last of the Gates sites east of Broadway that were available for development.

The architect firm for the project is Kephart, which also designed Skye 2905 near Coors Field and Veranda Highpointe near Monaco Street and Hampden Avenue. The project’s website lists a 739-square-feet, one bedroom, one bath apartment available for you to rent for just $1565-$2240 a month, if you’re so inclined.

If it seems to you that the construction of the huge towers at 1101 E. Bayaud Ave. has been going on forever, you’re pretty close. City Council approved Country Club Towers II & III more than 12 years ago, consistent with the zoning code of the time.

“The 558 apartments ... will have floor-to-ceiling windows, granite surfaces, stainless steel appliances and washers/dryers. The buildings feature a lap pool with a 26,000-square-feet deck, a fitness center, a yoga room, property-wide Wi-Fi, multiple outdoor patios, a bike repair station, a dog washing area and an indoor common kitchen and clubhouse [and] ... 985 structured parking spaces with a car wash area,” according to the project’s website (1101ebayaud.com).

The cost for all this dog and car washing? The rent for a one bedroom, one bath, 703-square-feet apartment starts at $1902 a month.

The new towers loom over the Country Club Gardens Historic District next door and the older apartment residences there. Local Historian Tom Noel says architects Fisher and Fisher designed the original apartments there in 1940 in the Streamline Moderne-style with their alternating bands of red and beige bricks.

The Towers’ developers, Broe Real Estate Group, say they are working with the Landmark Preservation Commission and others to ensure that “several acres of the development have been left as park-like public spaces to ensure that the property maintains its character.” That being said, Noel points out that in 2016, “20 percent of the [historic] district was demolished to build the two 30-story residential towers that darkened the once spaciously landscaped gardens.”

A new traffic light at South Downing Street and East Bayaud Avenue will handle traffic the project will generate.

Work on the derelict Sinclair station at 1490 S. Broadway seems to have been imminent for some time. The lot sold for $550,000 in 2015 and, though site plans are not available, CPD’s Andrea Burns says she has zoning notes for a new location of Snarf’s, which is subject to change.

An imaginative rendering (loopnet.com/Listing/19684932/1490-S-Broadway-Denver-CO) shows the station attractively lit on a wet evening, gussied up as a drive-in. But why is the sun setting in the east?

In the final stage of review are plans for a one story “eating and drinking establishment” with 24 parking spaces, probably a Starbucks with a drive-through. The city lists the former Caboose Hobbies site at 500 S. Broadway with an “actual value” of $2,715,200. The sale price is not listed. If you still need a model railroad fix, don’t despair. New owner, Kevin Ruble, has opened Caboose at 10800 W. Alameda Ave. in Lakewood.

The nine lots that were the Bridge Language School at 915-925 S. Colorado Blvd. in Belcaro will soon be two, freestanding brick two-story buildings approved for “eating and drinking, retail and service.” Though, once again, the sale price isn’t available, the city lists the “actual value” at $1,770,700. The site will be re-landscaped with plenty of free parking. For a rendering visit: loopnet.com/Listing/19494520/915-S-Colorado-Blvd-Denver-CO.