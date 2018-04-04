The Profile's Local Developments, April 2018: Modera West Wash Park, Denver Tennis Park, Archdiocese of Denver, Observatory Park Townhomes, Roth Living

The property at 390 Grant St. is buzzing with demolition activity to make way for the Modera West Wash Park “apartment community,” which will be situated directly west of the long-standing Mancinelli’s Auto Repair. Speer Boulevard runs along the development’s north side and future residents will have convenient access to the Cherry Creek Trail.

The space was previously occupied by the Colorado Visiting Nursing Association (CVNA) which relocated to Arvada in October 2017. The CVNA got its start as the Denver Flower Mission in 1889 by a group of community volunteers who took flowers and food to the impoverished and sick. According to the March 1902 edition of The American Journal of Nursing, recognizing a need for in home medical care, the organization hired its first nurse. In 1902, The Denver Flower Mission officially became the Colorado Visiting Nurse Association (CVNA). The CVNA is Colorado’s largest and oldest home health care agency, and according to vnacolorado.org, serves 30,000 people annually.

× Expand Modera at West Wash Park Workers observe demolition activities at 390 Grant St. where The Modera at West Wash Park will feature 241 units.

Mill Creek Residential of Dallas, Texas, the developer managing the project, claims on their website, millcreekplaces.com, 241 units will be available for move-in October of 2019. The architect Davis Partnership has designed the building to include amenities such as a “resort-style pool,” spa, cabanas and fire pits, which will accompany views of the mountains and downtown from the rooftop. There will also be a “club-quality” fitness center, dog wash and a bike maintenance area.

Modera West Wash Park’s eight stories will offer townhomes, as well as one- and two-bedroom units. Average unit size will be 864 square feet, and there will be 287 underground parking spaces.

The Denver Tennis Park at 1550 S. Franklin St. is seeing significant progress and is currently in phase four. The complex is a joint effort between Denver Public Schools (DPS), University of Denver (DU) and the nonprofit, Denver Tennis Park. The project is scheduled to be completed October 2018 when DPS and DU will share usage rights which, according to publicaffairs.dpsk12.org, will be around 10,000 court hours annually.

The Archdiocese of Denver is expanding to accommodate some of their own. The construction at 1240 S. Steele St., when finished, will serve as retirement dwellings for priests who have completed their careers but still want to remain connected to the Catholic community. Mike Wisneski, Director of Planning and Construction at the archdiocese, said there will be 12 residential suites and two guest suites which could be used for family members, guests of the priests or even as a temporary convalescence residence.

Wisneski pointed out the retirement dwellings’ proximity to the two seminaries on campus will benefit both the retirees and seminarians. “If you’re a priest in your golden years, why not have the ability to share your knowledge with those just coming into the order? It’s a fabulous opportunity for apprenticeship.”

Construction is scheduled to be completed at the end of September 2018. At that time, the dwellings will be marketed and priests who qualify will have the opportunity to apply for residency.

The Observatory Park Townhomes have broken ground at adjacent lots across Evans Avenue directly north of Observatory Park. The corner lot at 2945 Evans Ave. will accommodate nine two-and three-bedroom units, ranging in size from 2,200 to 3,350 square feet. The two-level project will make room for 17 parking spaces, rooftop decks and will list at just over $800,000. The units are expected to be ready for move-in by Spring 2019.

× Expand Denver Tennis Park The framework of the Denver Tennis Park building has been erected and the project is expected to be completed by fall 2018. Photos by Kevin Ryan.

The units on the smaller, neighboring lot at 2059 S. Milwaukee St. are on a quicker timeline with an estimated completion date sometime in Fall 2018. The two-and-a-half level build will have five considerably smaller units averaging between 1,300 and 1,650 square feet. Like the neighboring building, both two-and three-bedrooms will be available with rooftop decks. A prospective resident can expect a price tag on the upper end of $500,000.

Griff’s Burgers at 742 S. Broadway closed in 2015. The classic drive-in building, a symbol of Denver’s Americana past, was torn down last summer to make way for a three-story office building that will house Roth Living. Roth, a high-end kitchen and bath appliances retailer, will use the street level as their showroom and the second floor for administrative offices. The third-floor offices will be available for lease. Colorado-based architecture firm, Arch 11, designed the building that reflects Roth’s commitment to craft.