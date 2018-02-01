The Profile's Local Developments, February 2018: Red Owl Grocery becomes Red Owl Lofts

Red Owl grocery stores were once a Midwestern mainstay, and the chain’s signature owl sign once stood watch as far west as our own South Logan St. in Denver’s West Washington Park neighborhood. Founded in Minnesota in the 1920s, the first Red Owl store sold coal but eventually expanded its inventory to include groceries. The chain had over 400 stores in the late 1980s when it was bought by SuperValu, Inc. While a handful of franchised stores still exist in small upper Midwestern towns, the Red Owl, for the most part, has faded to nostalgia.

Built in 1941, the building at 66 S. Logan St. was originally a Red Owl warehouse and, until 2015, it was home base for Kitchen Gallery, a remodeling company. The building has since been repurposed into Alchemy coworking Alchemy, now officially open. The design won the 2017 Mayor’s Design Awards in the “Back to the Future” category which recognizes designs that “involve the preservation and adaptive reuse of historic buildings.”

The space adjacent to Alchemy at 90 S. Logan St., which once served as the parking lot for Red Owl, is the site of the new Red Owl Lofts, a 46-unit building that resides on the northeast corner of Logan St. and Bayaud Ave. According to cornerstoneapartments.com studio, one, two and three-bedroom units will range in price from $1,399 to $3,600 per month for rent. The site plans show 46 parking spaces will be available for residents to help ease pressure on already car-choked neighborhood streets. As a mixed-use building, there will also be an additional six parking spaces for commercial use.

East just half a block, on the corner Bayaud Avenue and Pennsylvania Street, is another new mixed-use building project which, in addition to adding 29 “contemporary and unique condos,” will bring over “10,000 square feet of new urban retail” to this once-quiet residential corner. Wrigley on Penn, which officially sits at 431 E. Bayaud Ave., will rise three stories and cast a shadow of progress on the once sunny patios of Café Europa, Carmines on Penn and Spot Bar which reside directly east, across Pennsylvania. The first level will be set aside for retail while the second and third levels will accommodate residents in studio, one- and two-bedroom condominiums. According to wrigleyonpenn.com, “all units feature ample outdoor space with third floor units having private rooftop decks. Secured garage parking, walk-in closets, sliding barn doors, private laundry, wine refrigerators, built-in desks and more make these condominiums a must see.” Prices for a studio start at $341,000.

Over in Cherry Creek North, the Laurel Cherry Creek is inching closer to completion and will add more luxury living space to a neighborhood that already has no shortage of lavish accommodations. The 12-story building at 155 Steele St. will include 71 condominiums and just under 4000 square feet of retail space. According to laurelcherrycreek.com, “each of the residences have been curated and composed by Kimberly Timmons Interiors. Their timeless design balances modernity with luxury in a look that merges contemporary lines with lavish materials, voluminous spaces, abundant light and expansive views that span from the city skyline to the snow-capped mountains.” Filling a prime real estate space near where Steele Street bends into First Avenue, prospective residents will have their choice of one, two and three-bedroom units, access to rooftop entertainment which includes a saltwater pool, pizza oven, grills, a fire-pit and proximity to “high-end shopping and dining.”

Construction has begun on the new UCHealth Medical Pavilion at the corner of First Ave. and Cook St. The five-story building’s official address will be 100 Cook St., and the site will house a variety of providers offering primary care. In addition, the new location will provide advanced medical services such as cancer care, women’s care, specialties, state-of-the-art imaging and an outpatient surgery center. The Cherry Creek location will support the health needs of the neighborhood but will also provide services that are more centrally located. “Patients shouldn’t have to drive to Aurora for every appointment,” says University of Colorado Hospital President and CEO Will Cook. “This new location will provide many of these services in a more convenient location.”

When complete in late 2018, the building’s designers, Davis Partnership Architects, ensured there would be ample parking in the car-dense area. The new medical building will provide 257 off-street parking spaces on four levels of an underground parking garage. There will also be valet services which will provide additional parking, bringing the final count to over 300 spaces.