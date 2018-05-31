Local Developments, June 2018: Indefinables in real estate: What makes your neighborhood livable?

By Karen Auge

When a couple thousand people pay good money to walk around in a handful of homes–something that happens every spring in Wash Park–it’s a safe bet a neighborhood is desirable.

But is it livable?

That depends on who you ask.

Ask Jocasta Champion what makes Washington Park livable, and she doesn’t miss a beat before answering. “The park. The community–the people.”

Thatcher Fountain City Park Esplanade's Thatcher Fountain, 100 years old, flowing once more for spring. Photo by Stacey McDole.

It would seem Champion knows a sizable portion of the Washington Park community. Standing in a booth outside a sleek, modern stop on the 2018 Wash Park Home Tour, Champion officially was collecting money for Children’s Hospital Colorado. Her 11-year-old son, Tristan Regini, launched that charitable enterprise four years ago when a friend was battling cancer.

But in reality, Champion served as a kind of living testament to her own words. Trying to describe her son’s fundraiser, she could barely complete a sentence without being interrupted by a shouted greeting, a parent wanting to commiserate about school issues, or a request for her to join in a selfie.

Parks, community, schools are all ingredients in a livable neighborhood –for some.

But if you ask 20-somethings about livable neighborhoods, you might hear more about nightlife, plentiful craft beer, mass transit.

And then there are the experts. According to Livable City, a San Francisco-based advocacy group, environmental sustainability, from flourishing retail to robust public health, is key.

To researchers at AARP, each neighborhood “should have a distinct character, but each should be complete, supporting living, working, commerce, and culture.”

“Communities do define it differently,” said Caryn Champine, director of planning services for the city of Denver.

Denver’s city planners know a thing or two about how different residents of different neighborhoods define livability.

They’ve asked–and heard the opinions of–thousands of Denver residents since 2016,when they began work on Denveright, a community-led effort to design a plan for Denver’s future.

"We started with values conversation: What’s most important to you,” Champine said. “And ultimately what we heard was everyone has different needs.”

For instance, she said, “Westwood has a strong Latino/Latina culture and we heard them say they want to keep that. Southmoor Park neighborhood has a different character, they want different things.”

There were common threads, though. One of those was access, she said. Wherever they live, whatever their age, people don’t want to be, or to feel, shut out. “They want access–whether it be to jobs, schools, parks.”

People also seem to universally want affordable housing choices, economic diversity, employment diversity, and environmental resiliency, she said.

In 2016, when 5280 Magazine ranked Denver’s best neighborhoods, they used quantifiable criteria, like home prices, crime rates and school ratings.

Capitol Hill came in at number 39, dragged down by its poor “safety” ranking and a low score for its schools, which, arguably, nobody moves to Capitol Hill for anyway.

Wash Park ranked surprisingly low, at number nine. But it scored highest in a category called the “X Factor,” with Capitol Hill close on its heels in that category. The X Factor is the intangible, un-scorable quality that makes you want to be in a place.

And often, that’s what defines livability for an individual–something you just can’t put a name to.

Asked what made his old neighborhood livable, or likable, former Wash Park resident Robert Gurle–recently back to for a visit and feeding squirrels in the neighborhood’s namesake green space – furrowed his brow and thought for a moment. Finally, he said, “I don’t know. I mean, what’s not to like?”