The Profile's Local Developments, March 2018: Emich Volkswagen, Gables at Cherry Creek, Wellington Apartments

The Emich family has been in the business of selling cars for over 90 years. In 1922, Fred S. Emich opened the first Emich dealership in Chicago, Illinois after WWI. While serving with the 131st Infantry, Emich experienced his share of close calls. According to a 1929 newspaper clip on the company’s website, the elder Emich was wounded 14 times. In 1929, he began selling the Nash brand of automobiles, which later became the American Motor Company, before opening a Chevrolet dealership in 1932. Fred Emich III opened Emich Oldsmobile in 1975, the first Colorado dealership to carry the Emich name. That first dealership would grow to nine locations by 1997 before being sold to AutoNation USA. Fred Emich IV joined the family business in 2006 when he and his father purchased a Chevrolet dealership. Later that same year the father and son, along with a business partner, acquired Mountain States Volkswagen, renaming it Emich Volkswagen.

Emich Volkswagen will be moving from its current headquarters along the busy stretch of South Colorado Boulevard between Mississippi and Louisiana avenues to a new home at the D4 Bus Barn property on 350 S. Santa Fe Dr. According to Regional Transportation District (RTD), former owner of the property, the site originally housed a large bus maintenance facility, hence the “Bus Barn” moniker. Shortly after RTD maintenance was decentralized and moved to district shops, the bus barn building was demolished. In 2015, the D4 Development company secured an option to purchase the property from RTD through a public process and is now acting as master developer of the site.

The new site will expand the dealership’s space from two-and-a-half acres to four-and-a-half acres and according to Fred Emich IV, managing partner of the dealership, the move will also allow for additional service capacity. “With the expansion, we are going from 16 service bays to 28.” The move is scheduled to happen around mid-summer 2018.

The first of three Gables at Cherry Creek buildings was completed in 2015 at 360 S. Monroe St. Later this year, Cherry Creek II at 300 S. Monroe St. will be complete and offer similar amenities including a rooftop pool, hot tub, outdoor lounge area and a fitness center. According to the site development plan, the eight-story building will house a total of 122 units, 57 of which will be one-bedroom, 53 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom. Parking for residents will occupy two basement levels and provide space for 277 vehicles and 69 bicycles.

The third Gables at Cherry Creek building began rising from the dirt at 375 S. Jackson St. late in 2017. Separated from building I and building II by Westerra Credit Union, two office complexes and the vacant building that was once home to the now shuttered Andre’s Confiserie Suisse restaurant will be the least luxurious of the three. The site development plan shows 12 levels of living space, and two basement levels set aside for parking and storage. The building will house 246 total units, but future residents will not be treated to the same amenities as building I and II as the site development plan does not illustrate space for a pool or hot tub.

The Wellington Apartments at 1403 N. Osage St. are filling a space that has sat empty for some time, but that was not for lack of effort. Numerous development plans for the site have been proposed since 2001 when Carmel Partners acquired the property, which was once home to Vulcan Iron Works, a stalwart example of Denver’s industrial past.

Vulcan Iron Works was founded in 1891 and according to a November 1947 volume of Colorado Magazine, “This company, which specialized in building mining cages and hoist engines, operated shops at 1709 Blake Street from 1894 until 1910, in which year they moved to new shops at the east end of the Colfax Viaduct.” The property has sat empty since the shop buildings were demolished but with the growing need for housing city-wide, the site has become an example of prime real estate with proximity to public transit, the Auraria Campus and downtown Denver.

The five-story Wellington Apartments, however, are not a conventional apartment project. Tenants will rent a co-housing space which, according to cohousing.org, “is an intentional community of private homes clustered around shared space.” Co-housing is designed to create affordable options in areas where rent prices exclude people in lower income brackets. Wellington Apartments tenants will lease a private bedroom and bathroom and share the living/dining room, kitchen and outdoor balcony with the other tenants.