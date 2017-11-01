Local Development, November 2017: Caboose Hobbies, Downing & Asbury, Baker

In September 2016, when the owner of the building at 500 S. Broadway decided not to renew the lease, tenant Caboose Hobbies was forced to move. The hobby store, which according to The Guinness Book of World Records is “the world’s largest model train store,” has since relocated to a new location in Lakewood. The building was scraped and now a dirt lot sits vacant at the corner of Virginia and Broadway, across from Sam’s Club. The property is currently zoned for commercial/retail and according to the Denver Community and Development Plan website, a proposal is currently under review to build a single story “eating and drinking establishment” that would include approximately 24 parking spaces.

× Expand Koru Townhomes at 2190 S. Delaware Street. Koru Townhomes at 2190 S. Delaware St. in the Overland Park neighborhood, across from the Evans Station, are scheduled to be completed in February 2018. Photo by Kevin Ryan.

The ongoing project to fill the long-empty space at Downing and Asbury is getting closer to completion as evidenced by the launch party thrown Oct. 11 at Atticus Restaurant. According to redT, a real estate development brokerage firm, Marion Place, the development’s given moniker, when complete, will include 20 units ranging in size from 1,652-2,264 square feet with two to four bedrooms available. 17 of the units will be townhomes, three will be single family residences and pricing starts in the upper $500,000s.

The Baker neighborhood continues to see development in the form of box-style townhomes and single-family dwellings that have been replacing the classic style of the historic neighborhood. This type of development, however, is not occurring at the same rate in Baker as seen in other Denver neighborhoods such as the Northside and Five Points, also known as Highlands and RiNO respectively, for those new to Denver. New to the neighborhood is a three-level townhome complex, creatively christened the Baker Eight, at 70 Galapago St. According to the website, bakereight.com, the units are available for move-in this month. Each unit has three bedrooms, a rooftop deck, a one or two car garage and range in size from 1,277-1,815 square feet.

On the other side of the street from the Baker Eight, at 41-47 S. Galapago St., construction continues on three nearly identical units. The proposal shows the units will have three levels, a garage adjacent to the alley and a courtyard in between. The units sit in the middle of the block and are walking distance to Dailey Park. While north and southbound light rail are just a stone’s throw from the western side of the units, the nearest stop, Alameda Station, is an indirect six-block hike.

Residents at Evans Station Lofts, across Delaware Street from the Evans light rail station, will have new neighbors come February of 2018, according to Sarah Garratt at Koru Townhomes. The section of the Overland Park neighborhood around Evans Station is a buzzing industrial area but has seen an increase in residential development recently. The site being developed at 2190 S. Delaware St. will have seven units, six of which will have West Warren Street addresses. Each unit will have two bedrooms, two balconies and a roof deck. The Koru Townhomes website claims the word Koru is Māori for “loop.” The website goes on to define Koru as “a spiral shape based on the shape of a new unfurling silver fern frond and symbolizing new life, growth, strength and peace,” which, when considering the common box design of the modern townhomes, presents a curious dichotomy.

The A-frame building that once housed Blue Moon Sushi and Asian Grill and adjacent strip-mall are gone and 2180 S. Colorado Blvd. is ready for The Millennium/Colorado Station. Two blocks south of Colorado Center, the five-story, 350-unit development, designed by The Cunningham Group, is scheduled to be completed in early 2019. The new development will likely benefit from the improved accessibility recommendations made in Transportation Solutions’ University/Colorado Multi-station Plan and Mobility Study which was completed in May. The recommendations include improvements to the intersection at Colorado and Evans that would focus on pedestrian access to mass transport.

× Expand New construction at 915, 917 and 925 S. Colorado Blvd. New construction at 915, 917 and 925 S. Colorado Blvd., when complete, will house two new eating and/or drinking establishments and one retail store. Photo by Kevin Ryan.

East from The Millennium/Colorado Station site and toward Ash Street at 4180 E. Warren Ave. is Observatory Heights Townhomes, a number of which are nearing completion. There are two and three-bedroom units available which measure between 1,288 and 1,741 square feet. Each has a two-car garage and prices start around $400,000.

Across from the elaborate Mercedes Benz of Denver is 915, 917 and 925 S. Colorado Blvd. Bridge Languages of Denver previously occupied the site but has since relocated to downtown Denver. The site is currently zoned for commercial use and the current plan shows three units, with a combined 7,047 square feet. Two of the units, according to the plan, will be approximately 2,000 square feet and are being developed for “eating and drinking” while the third unit will measure just over 3,000 square feet and is set aside for “retail sales.”