Mixed reaction to pay parking at Cherry Creek Shopping Center

Since Jan. 17, shoppers at Cherry Creek Shopping Center (CCSC) have had to pay for parking if they stay past the first hour, which is free, or aren’t shopping at one of the approximately 20 businesses that validate.

The parking situation at CCSC is certainly on the minds of people who live in the area.

× Expand The Macy's escalators at Cherry Creek Mall, Wednesday, April 19, 2:00p.m. Reports go both ways: paid parking has hurt business and paid parking has had no effect on business. Photo by Sara Hertwig.

“Paid parking at the mall is very unpopular with our Cherry Creek residents and appears to have unfavorably impacted the stores within the mall,” said Bob Vogel, President of the Cherry Creek North Neighborhood Association. “We would have much preferred two to four hours of free parking, and then perhaps a higher charge to prevent people parking there all day, but not shopping.”

After the initial free hour of parking at CCSC, the second hour is $3, the third hour is $1 and each additional hour is $2. Shoppers who stay the entire day can expect to pay a maximum rate of $16.

Mall management made the decision to implement its multi-million dollar Smart Parking system in response to all the construction in the area and subsequently increasing pressure on parking. A growing number of people were parking at the mall but not shopping there, and parking availability had become an issue for some customers.

“More than a few folks were unhappy about our decision, but we believe it is in the best interest of the long-term viability of CCSC to protect our customer parking due to the ongoing development in the area,” said Nick LeMasters, General Manager of CCSC. “There are currently seven tower cranes in Cherry Creek with two more on the way. We seem to be getting to a place where things are settling and many people have gotten accustomed to the new parking system.”

While some businesses have been disproportionately hurt by the transition, including a number of the fast-casual restaurants, according to LeMasters, there a number of stores that have seen sales increase since paid parking was implemented, and are encouraged about the change.

LeMasters declined to name the businesses that have been positively impacted, but said what they all have in common is they prepared for the transition “financially, mentally, emotionally and from a customer service perspective.”

“Their sales conversion rates are better and they have fewer customers just looking, and can really focus on the ones who are buying,” he continued. “They are selling more products and services to people who are walking in their doors.”

Victoria’s Secret is one such Cherry Creek Shopping Center retailer that has experienced a positive outcome from the parking change.

“The people who are coming in our doors now are buying and not just moseying around the store,” said retail sales associate Leah Schuelle.

There were a few glitches in the roll-out, but, according to LeMasters, CCSC quickly worked through them. He has been pleased with the performance of the system and also says mall management has good camera coverage of the parking terminals. On the few occasions when lines have started to back-up at the exit gates, he says they can see it and will raise the arms and let traffic clear out as customers pay for parking at kiosks located at the exits.

While some stores may have seen an increase in sales since the change, some people who work at the mall have seen their incomes drop. Nordstrom sales associates receive the majority of their compensation from commissions. And Lisa Kelin, who works at Nordstrom, says she is losing take-home pay.

“I am making less money since the change,” she said. “I have had some customers tell me they are now shopping at Park Meadows instead because they don’t want to pay for parking on principle.”

Even with mixed reviews, don’t expect any adjustments in parking policy at CCSC in the near future

.

“We are not contemplating doing anything differently and are literally evaluating the situation on a daily basis,” LeMasters said. “We don’t have enough data yet to consider making any changes. Parking in the neighborhood is only going to see increased pressure, and this decision was made to protect convenient parking for our center’s customers for today and in the future.”

The Profile will continue to cover this story as it develops.