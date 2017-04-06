Pearl Wine Company to launch annual school rebate program

In April, Pearl Wine Company, 1886 S. Pearl St., will launch its Pearl Wine School Rebate Program. The basic aim: give back all year to the institutions most important to the neighborhoods Pearl Wine Company serves.

“Our schools are as much a part of the fabric of our neighborhood as anything,” says Dustin Chiappetta, Pearl Wine Company store owner. “Additionally, schools are institutions where funding has and is continually pulled the most. My wife and I came out of the public school system and both of us believe in it and love the neighborhood, and we decided to make a real, ongoing commitment.”

The plan is simple: drop in to the store and ask for a school rebate card. There are four schools from which to choose: Asbury Elementary, Grant Middle, McKinley Thatcher Elementary and South High School. Load that card with funds and then use the card to make your purchases at Pearl Wine Company. 5 percent of the value of the card will be donated to the designated school.

Additionally, to celebrate the program’s launch, Pearl Wine Company is giving another 5 percent of all sales in the month of April to the four participating schools. That means school card users will give their chosen school a total of 10 percent of their purchases.

“If parents want to come in and load up their rebate card for the month of April, then they’re actually giving 10 percent back. They give 5 percent with the card and we’ll give an additional 5 percent in April. People who are just coming in to shop regularly are also going to help the schools. We wanted to make sure everyone, people connected to the schools and people not connected, know about the program.”

The idea for this program grew out of last year’s Pearl Wine Anniversary Tasting hosted by DU. That tasting also raised money for local schools—$4,500 to be exact—and Chiappetta hopes to raise the bar again this year.

To learn more about all Pearl Wine has to offer, visit pearlwinecompany.com.