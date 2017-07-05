Profile Development, July 2017: Asbury Avenue, Sushi Den, Shattuck Superfund Site

Every month, The Profile will provide answers to the community’s burning questions about new and ongoing developments. If there is a pile of dirt you’re curious about, or if you want to know how much longer your street parking will be sacrificed during construction, email editor@denvermetromedia.com. We'll do the investigation for you and report back.

After many years and several owners, the weed farm that comprises six city lots at Asbury Avenue between South Downing and South Marion Streets is finally showing signs of construction. Residents might remember that, for many years, a trailer promising Asbury Court Green Condominiums sat empty on the corner, and the parcel was surrounded with deteriorating fences and “No Trespassing” signs.

But now with the market booming, Jillian Crandall of Red T Homes, the developer’s exclusive listing agent, says, “We’re planning a community of three single family homes and 17 townhomes.”

× Expand The former Weaver's Automotive station at 2945 E. Evans Ave. The site is presently slated to become a nine-unit townhome project with ample parking for cars and bikes. Photo by Sara Hertwig.

The County Clerk records the six lots as being originally owned by Joe Morgan of Morgan’s Pharmacy and Liquors, who sold them in 1993. Ten years later, Barry Hirschfeld’s Asbury Communities bought them for just over one million dollars. In 2016, the lots were sold to the current owner, Asbury Properties, for over $2.6 million.

The University of Denver magazine reported in 2007 that City Council approved the development after Hirschfeld and his son Hayden made several modifications requested by neighbors, but in 2008 the project was put on hold when the real estate market crashed.

In May, Denver Public Works approved a “major modification” permit for Sushi Den and Izakaya Den to add two patios along parts of South Pearl Street and East Florida Avenue. Now a petition is circulating, seeking neighborhood approval of a liquor license exemption. According to that application, the modification includes adding a 244 square-feet patio and 24 new seats on the south side along Florida Avenue and a 47.5 square-feet patio, with four new seats along South Pearl Street, pushing out onto the sidewalk right of way, three feet on Pearl Street, and seven feet on Florida Avenue. The Florida addition would also require removing a bike rack, shrub and red oak tree in the tree lawn, adding an ADA access ramp and moving the sidewalk to the curb.

“The notice goes directly out to [Platt Park People’s Association] (3PA), ... but I didn't get any objections about it from anyone prior to it being approved,” said District 7 Councilman Jolon Clark. Ashley Arroyo, chair of 3PA’s Committee for Responsible Development, says 3PA did not receive a notice but did send an objection to the permit. Mark Gill, South Pearl Merchants Association President, says he did not get a notice or copy of the application.

A public hearing was scheduled for the liquor license exemption on June 23.

Also on South Pearl Street between 1819 and 1831, just south of Steam Espresso Bar, KowMoo, LLC bought the four city lots in May for about $1.2 million. The site has again changed hands, and the new owners, Jesse Truman and Ty Mumford haven’t yet filed site plans. But Community Planning and Development’s Andrea Burns says they’re expecting to see a proposal for 12 two-story townhomes, with two parking spaces each.

The old Shattuck Superfund site at South Bannock Street and West Jewell Avenue is finally under development as Encore Evans Station after being put in a reclamation trust in 2002. A rendering of the 224 three-story townhomes and 294 parking spaces is viewable at encore.bz/new-224-unit-class-apartment-community-construction-1805-s-bannock-street-2. Long-time Overland Park resident Jack Unruh says he led the battle with the EPA to have the site cleaned up rather than capped—and won. After changing hands several times, it went for $5.5 million dollars.

The strip mall at 2154-2180 South Colorado Boulevard, home of Country Fair Garden Center for 26 years (now relocated to Leetsdale Drive) and other long-time tenants, will be going under the backhoe to make way for a 350-unit, five-story apartment complex with pool, landscaping, 486 parking places and 183 bike spaces. The three-and-a-half acre site is bounded on the south by East Warren Avenue and on the east by South Ash Street. The parcel sold in 2014 for over $8 million dollars. You can see a rendering of the proposal here: uhnc.org/neighborhood-issues/colorado-and-evans-development.

The former Weaver’s Automotive gas station at 2945 E. Evans Ave., across from Observatory Park, may look like a slice of Flint, Michigan at the moment, but according to CPD’s Andrea Burns, “It appears to be a two-story townhome project with nine units, 17 parking spaces and nine bike spaces.” The site review process is in its early phase and is subject to change. The previous owner, Thomas Weaver, sold the station in March for a cool million dollars to RB Observatory Park Two, LLC.

That big metal structure on the corner of South Lafayette Street and Evans Avenue was once home to Oui Salon and Spa. According to Stephanie Sullivan, director of Media Relations with HealthONE, it will be a Care Now clinic, projected to open in November. The two adjacent parking lots to the east and north will provide 19 spaces for cars and one for bicycles. The sale price is not recorded, but the assessed value of the six lots is in the neighborhood of just over a million dollars.