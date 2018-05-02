Profile Local Developments, May 2018

When the Kmart at 365 S. Broadway closed in March 2017, questions arose about what would become of the large swath of property in a rapidly developing city. D4 Urban, LLC owns the land and has been working with the City of Denver to design a redevelopment plan that would increase density over time and ultimately create a unique mixed-use urban development.

The Kmart building is slated for a scrape to make room for a proposed seven-story, 342-unit apartment complex that would occupy about one-third of the site. The Kephart Architecture firm drew up the plans, which will include 465 parking spaces, a two-story shared workspace, community courtyards, rooftop decks, lounge and fitness center. The plans at kephart.com also boast of the walkability of the location as well as its proximity to public transit, which would allow the “opportunity for residents to live car-free.” While the final site development plan has yet to be approved, construction fencing is up, and construction machinery is accumulating on the site.

× Expand Vacant Broadway Kmart The vacant Kmart store at 365 S. Broadway is set for demolition to make way for a proposed 342-unit apartment complex. Photo by Kevin Ryan.

Heading east along Alameda from the vacant Kmart building is 300 S. Logan St. The former Trevino Mortuary, a two-story building occupying the southeast corner of the Alameda and Logan intersection, is in the process of being reconfigured. As reported by the Profile in August 2017, the building sold for $1.48 million to 300 Logan Street LLC in 2015. Originally built as a livery over 100 years ago, the property is zoned “main street, commercial/restaurant” according to the city. Denver Sky Lofts is pre-leasing 13 one-bedroom apartments on the second floor while the street level is being prepped for retail and restaurant. A representative at The Weins Development Group said a brewery is slated for the restaurant space, but did not specify a brewer.

Just south on Pennsylvania, behind the Swing Thai restaurant, is 309-315 S. Pennsylvania St. Rising rather quickly from the rubble of a scraped house which had been used as a chiropractic office is the South Penn Lofts. According to denverskylofts.com, each of the four townhomes will have two bedrooms, two-and-half bathrooms, open floor plans, a mezzanine level and detached garages, which will provide space for up to eight vehicles. Prices have not yet been released.

The addresses 1081 and 1083 S. Pearl St. are in a building that sits across from the Pub on Pearl at the northwest corner of Pearl and Mississippi. The property was recently purchased and the new owner is planning renovations for the property. Matt Vandal, associate director at Songnare Partners, is representing BHS Properties LLC in the purchase and said the updates will aim to “breathe some new life into the building.” That might include providing commercial access to the wide sidewalks for tenants. An interior design firm will be setting up shop at the 1081 S. Pearl St. property. While there are no tenant commitments at the 1083 S. Pearl St. space, Vandal says the hope is that the property can provide some new amenities for residents in the neighborhood. The interior will get necessary updates, but Vandal said configuring layout of the space will be left for new tenants to decide what best suits their operational needs.

× Expand The Cassidy Cherry Creek Construction on The Cassidy Cherry Creek, a new 37-unit luxury townhome development, is under way on Harrison Street between Bayaud andCedar. Photo by Kevin Ryan.

The Cassidy at Cherry Creek recently began construction along a section of Harrison Street between Bayaud and Cedar avenues. A small tower crane currently occupies the northwest corner of the lot and the foundation has been established. The quarter-acre lot will accommodate four addresses, 109, 119, 135 and 143 S. Harrison St., and will include 37 units, according to the city’s site development map. The project’s website, thecassidyatcherrycreek.com, claims the building will rise three levels and accommodation choices for new residents will range from first-floor units to a penthouse with a rooftop deck. The website also boasts about the convenience of the location within walking distance from “dozens of restaurants and over a hundred shops, boutiques and galleries.” Prices will start at just over $400,000.

A tower crane recently erected at the corner of East Second Avenue and Detroit Street in Cherry Creek indicates that construction of a proposed 109-foot office tower is underway. 2727 E. Second Ave. was purchased by BMC Investments and Bow River Capital in 2016. According to site development plans, the building will top out at eight stories and offer 70,000 square feet of office space with 5,000 square feet set aside for retail. A public courtyard has been incorporated into the design to satisfy the 15 percent open-space building requirement.