South Denver real estate realities: is a correction in sight?

If you’re hoping Denver's real estate market will get more affordable, it might burst your bubble to learn the housing shortage could persist for some time.

“The number of scrapes for 2016 is approximately 54 homes and so far in these areas there have been 34 scrapes sold. With the lack of inventory, this number will increase for [the rest of] 2017, said Jeff Owens, Broker Associate for Denver 100 Real Estate.

The averages for detached single family homes from January through early May included 329 homes sold, the average preferred layout being four bedrooms with three baths, with an average of 2,144 square feet and a list price of $949,432. The average selling price came in at $931,401. In what might be considered a surprise, the average days on the market for these properties was 44.

For condos and townhomes, there were 234 sold within this same period, with two bedrooms and two baths being the average floorplan selected. 1,763 square feet for these homes was average, and average list price was $565,721. Average selling price of $560,324. The number of days on market in this category was higher, with 62 days.

So, what's selling? "Modern homes and mid-century moderns are very popular," said Cherie Wahl of Coldwell Banker Devonshire Cherry Creek. "The opportunity to renovate a '50s ranch with modern flare is creating a lot of interest in homes that were not in style for many years. A good classic traditional home if also selling quickly if it has the added amenity of an open kitchen/family room.

"Increasingly, clients are looking for homes that connect our wonderful weather with living space. Multiple sets of French doors, garage-style doors and phantom doors are being seen much more frequently in new construction. Also, backyard spaces are no longer just grass and a few plants."

What about rents? The average price is $1,279, with the highest in the Belcaro area ($1,750) and the lowest in Washington Virginia Vale ($925). The median monthly rental is currently $1,250 in Wash Park West.

“Metro Denver builders delivered a near-record number of apartments in the first three months of 2017, but the new supply was absorbed without pushing rents down or driving up vacancies,” reported the latest Denver Metro Apartment Vacancy & Rent Survey.

In the first quarter of 2017, 3,346 new apartments became available; that’s the largest number of apartments to be ready in a first-quarter period in Denver’s housing history. It’s also the highest quarterly total since 2002, when 4,384 units were made available in the second quarter. Although it typically takes time for the market to absorb such a large amount of new inventory, rents hit a new high this spring after fall 2016 saw a slight seasonal decline. Many new apartments are located downtown and in Central Denver and confer a more luxurious status. The increase of new units, depending on whether or not they are leased, can translate into higher rents on average.

"Active listings are still down, they're down 21 percent over a year ago," said Shelley Bridge of The Bridge Team. "As long as we have that kind of pressure on the market, we're going to see prices continue to rise. Everyone's wondering when that pressure will quit.

"The big question is affordability, when people will have to say 'I can't do it.' I think, for a lot of people, we're getting very close."

According to Location, Inc., a geographic research and data mining company headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts, the Denver housing market will see downward trends starting in late 2019, with home prices in certain areas dropping more than 30 percent. Boulder is predicted to have the most significant drop (17 percent), with the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood Metro falling 11 percent. However, the projected declines vary, depending on the neighborhood. Green Valley Ranch is expected to have a 32.7 percent decline, but in the hipper Sunnyside neighborhood, values could actually go up (15.6 percent). Housing trends are cyclical though, so whether these trends prove to be accurate or not, there will still be changes at some point in time.

According to Owens, his firm predicts interest rates will rise approximately 1.5 percent toward the end of this year, which will cause housing inventory to increase. Since real estate realities are very localized to individual neighborhoods, it’s a good idea to study the data for the area in which you want to purchase and compare the research for that neighborhood to better understand the trends over time.