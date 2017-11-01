The Profile's Fresh Local Taps, November 2017: Banded Oak, Grandma's House, Seedstock, Declaration and Little Machine

Starting with this issue The Profile will be rounding up for our readers local taps we feel are sure to please. Drink local! Info provided by the brewhouses featured. Want your tap here? Email editor@denvermetromedia.com.

Banded Oak Brewing Company | 470 Broadway

"The beer our bartenders have been gravitating towards would be our classic American Porter with big malt aromas and roasty chocolate notes, perfect for the changing season. It’s surprisingly light bodied."

Grandma’s House | 1710 S. Broadway

"Our favorite is Makin' Noise, our Norwegian Pale Ale brewed in collaboration with Makin' Noise Beer to support six charities across six Colorado breweries. Makin' Noise V3 is brewed in celebration of Norwegian ingredients—Kveik Yeast, European-style pilsner malts from Troubadour in Ft. Collins, dry-hopped juniper berries, green cardamom and Jarrylo Hops. Floral and clean, with bold notes of citrus and pine, finishing dry and refreshing."

Seedstock Brewery | 3610 W. Colfax

"Our current favorite beer at Seedstock Brewery is our Herbstbier. It is a seasonal German “autumn beer” with the color of autumn amber leaves and a crisp malty aroma. It has a slight honey and caramel flavor with a clean Fall finish. Pairs well with a comfortable sweatshirt."

Declaration Brewing Company | 2030 Cherokee St.

"Bus Stout is an American stout with smooth hints of toffee, caramel and chocolate. A coffee-toned beer with well-balanced bitterness typical of an American stout. Get on the bus with our specialty series Bus Stout on tap now at the Preamble Taproom."

Little Machine Beer | 2924 W. 20th Ave.

"'Razz Against the Machine' Tart Raspberry Beer recently took home Gold for American-Style Fruit Beer at the Great American Beer Festival. It's tart, lightly fruity and very refreshing. It's fun to see people try it for the first time because it's different from your typical fruit beer, which can be very sweet."