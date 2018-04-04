Asbury Elementary and DPS foster sustainability with waste reduction programs

Asbury Elementary School has been leading the way locally when it comes to eco education for years now. The school's teachers and staff created recycling and composting programs even before Denver Public Schools' Department of Sustainability came along, doing so with help from grant funds which have paid for the services. Now, according to second grade teacher Stephanie Vieau, recycling and composting have become part of Asbury’s culture.

× Expand Asbury Enviro Club Asbury Fourth Graders (L-R) Brody Ravel, Cristina Youngquist and Nia Jakubowski pose in front of the posters in the cafeteria that help students identify the difference between trash, compost and recyclable items. Courtesy photo.

Asbury also participates in the Cleworth Architectural Legacy, an eight-week curriculum that introduces architecture to students. The program aims to engage students with hands-on projects. The three fourth graders are excited about the building project they have ahead of them. They will work with architects from Perkins and Will and Rowland & Broughton, to design and build model buildings from a variety of recycled materials.

In 2009 Denver Public Schools (DPS) established a Department of Sustainability and has steadily reduced district waste and resource usage. DPS statistics show that between 2014 and 2017, the amount of material recycled increased from 1283 to 1530 tons. The numbers for composting over the same time almost doubled, increasing from 165 tons in 2014 to 271 tons last year. Since 2009, student enrollment has increased 23 percent along with a 15 percent increase of building square footage, yet total energy use (gas and electricity) in the district has decreased nine percent.

Department of Sustainability Director Jim Faes is proud green initiatives the district has undertaken have helped schools to use less while growing larger. All DPS schools have access to recycling services through the City of Denver’s recycling service. Faes says that in 2009, just “three to five schools had composting” but those numbers have been increasing as the city rolls out its’ composting program.

DPS also sponsors educational programs that give students the opportunity to learn about sustainable practices. The grant-funded Garden of Youth program hires special needs students to manage DPS gardens during the summer. Students learn about growing food and selling crops at farmers markets. DPS Green Team students audit lighting in DPS buildings. They determine if bulbs should be upgraded to new high efficiency LED lights and make the change if necessary.

A DPS program called “How Your Building Works” gets members of the Department of Sustainability into classrooms to teach students about the various aspects of building construction and operation. The program is tailored to all age levels and uses the building as a teaching tool to illustrate topics such as the efficiency of building materials to how a boiler works.

While the DPS Department of Sustainability is developing programs and finding ways to reduce waste and energy use, Faes acknowledges that there is some work to be done in extending them out to the schools. “My goal is to have at least 20 percent of our schools composting in the next year,” said Faes, “but I am going to have to get some help from the city and internally.”