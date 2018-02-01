DU Advantage architects selected, final plans unveiled in April

Throughout 2016 and 2017 there were rumblings from the University of Denver (DU) that major campus changes were afoot. In January 2016, DU’s board of trustees signed off on a revisioning statement for the university authored by Chancellor Rebecca Chopp. Entitled “Impact 2025” (impact.du.edu), the statement outlined a transformation not only for the school’s campus but for the community in which DU is situated.

Much happened in the interim, but on Thursday May, 11, 2017, as part of Impact 2025, it was announced DU would spend $140 million of bond-raised monies over three years addressing what Chancellor Rebecca Chopp called “the three critical projects within The Denver Advantage aimed directly at addressing the most pressing student needs”:- A reimagined Community Commons where students, faculty and staff can interact and collaborate,

A new residence hall for first-year undergraduate students including more spaces for dining and socializing and

A Career Achievement and Global Alumni Center where students can meet with top employers and connect with a network of 140,000 alumni around the globe.

In 2016 and throughout 2017, community engagement and visioning meetings were held at which University, University Park and surrounding neighborhood residents were encouraged to share their thoughts on the campus’ evolution in general.

Now, according to DU Director of Communications Theresa Ahrens, DU has “selected the architects of record for the DU Advantage projects—Anderson Mason Dale Architects and Moore Ruble Yudell Architects & Planners will serve as the architect of record and design team for the residence hall and community commons. Construction is slated to begin early summer.”

Ahrens adds that “for the career achievement center the architect of record is Lake Flato,” and she reports that “the full plan is being drafted now and then will go to the Board of Trustees for review. We are hoping that the plan will have board approval and that we can unveil the plan by April.”

Impact 2025 is underpinned by four “Transformative Directions,” listed as:

Direction one: students learning and leading in a diverse and global 21st century,

Direction two: discovery and design in an age of collaboration,

Engagement and empowerment in Denver and the Rocky Mountain West and

One DU.

These “directions” translate to:

A continued focus on blending classical pedagogies with 21st century technologies and a focus on blending local and global foci (direction one),

A goal of attracting globally recognized faculty and of expanding institutes and centers which draw international focus (direction two),

Becoming a “base camp” for the region’s schools, boards, industries and other bodies through the establishment of “innovation hubs and cultural events” (direction three) and

Becoming a "place of belonging, engagement and meaning in a world with too few enduring communities” (direction four).

Direction four, “One DU,” is tied closely to the renovated Campus Community Commons mentioned as an action item one of the Denver Advantage.

The Denver Advantage is Phase I of Impact 2025; Phase II will likely be made public at the April unveiling. As for what Phase II could entail, plans seen by Profile staff at an October 2017 community visioning meeting at DU’s Colorado Women’s College and reported by letsgodu.com in December 2017 showed a possible hotel at the corner of University Avenue and Buchtel Boulevard. That project would be part of a larger reimagining of the entrances to the DU campus. Other proposed ideas as part of Phase II included large-scale on-campus construction of large, mixed residential structures meant for faculty, staff and students.

The Profile will continue to report on this story as it develops.