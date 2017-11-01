English ruggers visit University Park Elementary

Interview with the Ramblin’ Jesters

University Park Elementary School was lucky to have an English rugby team, The Ramblin’ Jesters, come play and educate the student body about this special sport. They were in town because of an exciting tournament called the Rugby Town Sevens that was held at Infinity Park. They were competing against teams such as Fiji, who won the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio. On Friday, Aug. 25, three of the team’s players and their coach came to the school’s field. Many of the students participated in this once in a lifetime activity. They showed the kids how to score a try—which is a touchdown in rugby—and how to catch the rugby ball.

× Expand Ramblin Jesters at practice The Ramblin' Jesters in a strategy session. Photo via ramblinjesters.com.

The following is an interview with Ramblin’ Jesters coach, David Mobbs-Smith:

Q: Why is your job interesting?

A: I get to work with sports.

Q: Where is your team from?

A: London, England.

Q: How long have you been coaching?

A: Seven years.

Q: Why do you think sports are good for kids?

A: There is social development, physical development and it is fun.

We are grateful that this team came and gave us this experience.

The Profile is excited to announce it will be running stories written by students from schools in our coverage area. If you are a student who would like to contribute a story or know of a student who is interested, please send an email to editor@denvermetromedia.com.

For November, Dalia Gutierrez, a 5th grader at University Park Elementary, submitted an interview she conducted with members of the Ramblin’ Jesters, a London-based rugby team who participated in the Rugby Town Sevens rugby tournament at Infinity Park in Glendale, Aug. 25-27. Dalia is nine years old and lives in Denver. Her favorite hobbies include swimming, ballet and spending time with her cat. This is her first published interview and Dalia is “excited to have this experience.”