Iliff closes 125th year with new focus on off-campus students

The 125-year mark is no small achievement for any institution. But to spend those 125 years breaking new ground? That perhaps casts a different light on a legacy. Iliff School of Theology has entered its 126th year, and like many theological institutions, it faces real challenges in a world where religious study is less and less a focus of younger students.

“All the demographics that theological education has relied on for years have changed," says Thomas Wolfe, president and CEO of Iliff School of Theology. "So much change usually happens over long periods; I’ve seen it over my career.”

At the opening convocation of Iliff School of Theology's 126th year there was an "academic ritual meal" with Journey and residential students, staff, trustees and alumni. Photo courtesy Iliff School of Theology.

In Wolfe’s day, by his recollection, as he was graduating from theological seminary students were pouring in “because the church was pumping in them out.” Seminaries didn’t need recruiters; they needed a faculty and a small administrative staff. “Now it is not that way,” he says.

Iliff is preparing to swim upstream, however, and is perhaps more prepared to do so than other institutions of its kind. Inclusive from the beginning, the school is beginning to compare itself not just to other theological institutions but schools that produce graduates doing work akin to Iliff’s own students. Schools that produce social workers, educators, C-level employees even—Iliff sees these schools as its peers even as it remains focused on morality and the common good.

“We are part of the whole ecology of higher education,” Wolfe says. “Years ago Carnegie created classifications for institutions, Research I, for instance. There’s a little one called ‘Theological Schools.’ If we only compare ourselves to theological schools—that data set isn’t as rich as it used to be. We have to reorient our data set to match how we see ourself in relation to the world of higher education.”

Iliff is presently researching institutions it feels are its peers per the graduates these institutions produce. It is drafting its rationales and plans to situate itself at the upper end of the lowest third so as to, in Wolfe’s words, give itself room to improve. “We’ve got a lot of strengths,” he says. “This is not to suggest Iliff is a bottom third institution. Rather, in this whole new metric, we want to be inspired. We’re going to look to schools nationally and internationally with whom we already see ourselves competing. In our data set, we don’t have much climbing left to do.”

As for the specific questions Wolfe and Iliff as a whole are asking themselves at this turning point, there are three. Wolfe and his colleagues are asking:

How do we bring theology into dialogue with other questions? How are Iliff’s current experiences with hybrid education (remote learning) encouraging the school to become a fully declared hybrid institution? What are the geographies of opportunity Iliff needs to explore?

As for how these questions manifest in the real world, look no further than the new main entrance to campus. A dorm has been removed and a new drive, traffic circle and sign installed to make campus literally more visible to the outside world. Behind the scenes, Iliff has sold property across University Avenue and has used those funds in part to shore up its backlog of deferred maintenance. Through all the change, Iliff has no plans to increase tuition—it has not the last three years. Rather, there has been a concerted effort to increase scholarships. Additionally, Iliff is seeking new revenue streams: increased online offerings, potentially leasing on-campus space to relevant organizations (nonprofits, religious entities), institution-to-institution partnerships (i.e. exportable curricular offerings).

Amidst all this change, one might forget that Iliff has a history and, though a progressive school, is well aware of that history. And, Iliff does employ numerous faculty who think through the lens of “historical-critical thinking,” or the understanding of how people of past eras conceived of their own eras based on the forces of their day. A leader of that group of faculty is Reverend Doctor Cathie Kelsey, graduate of Harvard and one of the longest-serving members of the faculty. “There’s a changing, moving history across time,” she says, “and historical-critical thinkers are interested in understanding and interpreting that changing history from where we are in the present.”

Speaking to Iliff’s current transformative moment, Dr. Kelsey notes “you can’t move forward unless you’re pretty clear about where you’ve been and the trajectory that puts you on. You have to know the forces in that trajectory in order to counter them if you want to change direction.”

A slogan that has come out of this pivotal moment for Iliff is “transforming a legacy.” Transformation can’t happen, Dr. Kelsey says, unless you honestly consider the living, transformative history that has brought you to your present.