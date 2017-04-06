Iliff Theology to mark Martin Luther King milestone with livestream event

April 4 marks the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s "Beyond Vietnam" speech, delivered at the Riverside Church in New York City. The speech was a global touchstone moment for the Civil Rights movement and was penned by Vincent Harding, a past Iliff School of Theology professor, renowned scholar and lifelong activist.

The 50th anniversary of the speech coincides with the 49th anniversary of Dr. King's assassination, one year later, to the day. This year is also Iliff's 125th anniversary.

Iliff School of Theology, in fellowship with social unity group The Veterans of Hope Project and the Riverside Church in New York City, have planned meaningful events in April and October that help the New York and Denver communities look back and look forward.

For those wishing to watch the event live, Iliff School of Theology is live streaming it at 5:00p.m., Mountain Time on that Tuesday. Light appetizers will be served during the viewing, followed by a facilitated discussion.

Visit library.iliff.edu/mlk to register for the free livestream event.