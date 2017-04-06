Rev. Dr. Boyung Lee becomes Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of Faculty at Iliff School of Theology

Dr. Lee will assume her role July 1.

Dr. Lee's theological and scholarly pursuit is fueled by a commitment to social justice, and her scholarship and collegial style of leadership have an international reputation.

Prior to accepting the position at Iliff, Dr. Lee served as Associate Professor of Practical Theology, Education and Spiritual Formation at Pacific School of Religion, and a Core Doctoral Faculty member at the Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley, California. Dr. Lee is also an ordained United Methodist elder.