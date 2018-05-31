Seeing Red: Reflections on the Educator Rally

I recall some years ago overhearing a conversation between a barista and customer at my local coffee shop. The customer wanted to know what her child’s fourth-grade teacher was doing behind the counter making lattes. “Earning a little extra money while on summer break,” the barista replied with an eye roll and shrug of her shoulders.

Despite a prevailing impression that teachers have boatloads of time off when compared with other professions, far from lounging around working on her tan, your average teacher is much more likely to be working additional jobs to make ends meet when between sessions.

× Expand Teacher's Rally Public school educators rally at the State Capitol on April 27 with three Colorado Education Association objectives: restore and increase education funding to help pay off budget stabilization factor, reduce or freeze corporate tax breaks until state education funding is resolved, support Initiative 93 - Great Schools Thriving Communities with increased school funding without major tax impact. Photo by Jill Farschman.

Teachers are five times as likely as the average full-time American worker to hold a second job, according to Vox. Adjusted for inflation, their average pay has declined in the last 15 years, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, then, that enrollment in U.S. education programs preparing tomorrow’s teachers is down 35 percent in recent years, according to the Learning Policy Institute and CNN analyst Fareed Zakaria.

Part of a national movement, the plight of school system funding and educator compensation was steadily gaining traction with modest wins in various states when Colorado entered the fight.

Colorado Teacher Rally

On April 27 the downtown Denver State Capitol grounds and Civic Center Plaza were flooded with a sea of red shirts. Teachers rallied and marched to protest what is seen as the state’s dismal track record of adequate educational funding and wages. It wasn’t officially branded a walkout or strike, but it sure looked like one.

Funding

Our educational spending is constrained by the Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) and other state constitutional amendments intended to protect us from runaway deficits plaguing so many other states. But these limits on spending may not keep pace with our burgeoning population growth or cost-of-living increases. As a consequence, Colorado is experiencing a significant educational funding shortfall.

Some of the Key Numbers

In addition, the Public Employee Retirement Association (PERA) has a $32-$50 billion unfunded liability. At press time, Senate Bill 18-200 (SB 200), passed by the General Assembly on the last day of the most recent session, was awaiting Gov. John Hickenlooper’s signature. According to the assembly’s website, the bill “modifies benefits, increases contributions, ensures alignment of contributions, service credit, and benefits, and makes other modifications.” The specifics are too numerous to mention in this article, but available at (https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb18-200).

Frank Valdez, Acting Media Relations Director for Colorado Education Association (CEA) explains that PERA was supposed to help “attract and retain top teaching talent to the state” and serve as “a promise made to the educators from the state.” But, instead of passing a sustainable funding plan, the legislature is “reducing COLA and other ways of trying to make up the shortfall on the back end.”

According to a study conducted by CEA of more than 2,200 of their members, a teacher spends on average $656 a year out-of-pocket on classroom supplies. This expense, when applied to the organization’s full 35,000 members, totals a staggering $23 million.

The National Education Association (NEA) reports Colorado ranks 33rd in average teacher salary, which is 15 percent below national average. Since 2008-2009, salaries have decreased by 6 percent when measured against inflation. The state’s ranking has been a bit of a moving target with various organizations providing numbers from 31 to a low of 46, depending on calculation method. Regardless of the exact ranking, it is either somewhere in the bottom half or lowest 10 percent, reflecting poorly on a state offering an otherwise enviable quality of life.

Compounding these issues is a nagging teacher shortage with an estimated 3,000 positions going unfilled, especially in rural areas of the state. Valdez further contends, “class sizes are grossly overcrowded, wages low and instructional materials outdated with some schools using history books from the 1990s.”

According to latest data published in 2015-2016 by Digest of Education Statistics, 76.6 percent of teachers in public schools were women, with 80.1 percent identified as white. It is not a diverse profession reflective of the student body’s gender and ethnic composition, or of the nation’s population as a whole. The educators at the April 27 rally were overwhelmingly white women.

Political Climate

Not everyone was supportive of the educators' walkout. On April 27, two Republicans, Sen. Paul Gardner and Rep. Paul Linden, introduced Senate Bill 18-264 imposing a "fine of not more than $500 for each day during which the failure to comply continues or imprisonment in an county jail not to exceed six months, or both." The bill was postponed indefinitely.

The rally is over and the legislature out of session. Valdez states, “CEA’s main objective now is to elect a pro-education leader, and so we have endorsed candidate Cary Kennedy for Colorado Governor in 2018,” a move the organization hopes will result in the political support needed to move its agenda forward.

So, next time you’re at the local coffee shop and tempted to complain about your less than perfect latte, give the barista a break because she just might be a teacher from your local public school.