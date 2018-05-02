Profile Youth Voices: South considers holding graduation in-house

By Hank Golding

Graduation is a landmark event for any high school student. The venue for South High School’s graduation has remained the same for years so administration debated whether a change was needed. For a period this school year, South High School’s 2018 graduation venue location was up in the air.

In the past, the ceremony has been held at the University of Denver. It has always been an intimate, indoor ceremony meant to celebrate a wondrous four years full of trials and tribulations, academic, athletic and personal successes. This year, instead of a ceremony at Magness Arena or the Civic Center, another option was considered. Graduation at All City Field would give seniors one last opportunity for a celebration at their beloved home field. This would have invoked fond memories of past homecoming games and other sporting events throughout the years.

× Expand Hank Golding

Why would South move their graduation from a perfectly competent venue? As a board member of graduation and activity director, Jason Brooks attested the venue change would mainly occur to save money. By hosting graduation at All City Field, South stands to save close to $25,000. Students and teachers alike worried that an outdoor graduation could be hampered by rain, typical of spring and early summer afternoons in Colorado. But Brooks didn’t appear worried in the slightest about the potential for precipitation. As a countermeasure, graduation would start mid-morning and end before the rain (hopefully).

However, the All City Field proposal, despite the benefits, is no longer an option. Quite simply, it was seen as unfeasible. The board did not consider the Denver Tennis Park construction during preliminary planning. As Brooks stated, the tennis park construction in the former parking lot of All City Field blocks parking. Additionally, construction noise during graduation left the venue unusable. Imagine names being called to the stage, only to be interrupted by the sound of jackhammers and heavy machinery. After several months of tumultuous negotiations and considerations, graduation is set for 8:00p.m. on Thursday, May 31, at Magness Arena on the DU campus. It is likely, given the benefits, that South will see an All City Field Graduation, just not this year.

The preceding is an entry in this month’s Washington Park Profile Youth Voices Series in which a story, written by a student from a school in our coverage area, is featured each month. If you are a student who would like to contribute a story or know of a student who is interested, please send an email to editor@denvermetromedia.com.

Hank Golding is a junior at South High School. He is a member of the Varsity soccer team and captain of the Debate team. Hank is also an avid fly fisherman and outdoorsman.