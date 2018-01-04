South Denver rallies around South High Food Bank

So often we are notified of a need, but rarely do we hear of that need being met. This is not to say that we necessarily live in ungenerous times, but often our rapid-fire news cycle doesn’t have time to document a story’s fallout. However, the Denver South High Food Bank, a food pantry serving South High students and their families, was the subject of a cover story in the November 2017 issue of The Profile. And, according to Greg Thielen, one of the Food Bank’s co-coordinators, community response to the story was overwhelming.

“As a result of the article in the Washington Park Profile we’ve seen this outpouring of generosity in this community,” he said recently on location. “It’s just been wonderful and amazing to see. We’ve had people donate food; we’ve had people donate financially. We’ve had an increase in volunteers. Financial contributions have been in the thousands of dollars, and we’ve had hundreds and hundreds of pounds of food donated.”

× Expand South High Food Bank Sandi Segal, right, and South High student Anna Thielen unload 25 and 50 pound bags of rice and beans at South High School. Photo by Haines Eason.

Donations were not limited to food and money, though. Thielen noted the community also met a persistent need for warm clothing, adding that several of the refugee students attending South, known as “Newcomers,” come from parts of the world not nearly as cold as Colorado.

“People donated a wide variety of clothing items: hats, gloves, coats, pants, shoes, overshoes… Just about everything you could imagine, and best of all most of these items were in really good shape,” he said.

One local in particular decided to direct the giving power of her company toward the need and decided to make it her company’s specific mission to supply hundreds of pounds of beans and rice, roughly 1,300 pounds in all.

Diminutive in stature but not in her ability to coordinate a truly impressive donation drive on behalf of her company, Guaranteed Rate, is local Sandi Segal.

Segal said Guaranteed Rate sponsors a national food drive annually which is facilitated by its employees at locations all across the country. Each community gets to select the entity to which they donate.

“We try to look at smaller food pantries … so we can maybe make a bigger impact,” she said. “This year we selected South High based on the article in the Washington Park Profile. We collected individual donations from our referral partners and our employees, and some people made financial contributions, and we were able to supply the pantry with a lot of rice and beans.”

Segal noted that nationally Guaranteed Rate collected and donated 75,418 pounds of food this year, an effort with real impact if you consider the average person eats between 3 and 5 pounds of food a day, according to precisionnutrition.com. And, when you look at Segal’s 1,300 pounds of donated beans and rice, you have to consider that, rehydrated, this number doubles to 2,600 pounds. A pound of rehydrated kidney beans is over 6 servings, which means Segal and company’s donation could equate to over 15,000 servings, big proof that giving locally can have a huge impact.

In Colorado alone over 10 percent of the population and 16 percent of children struggle with hunger. Nationally, 16.6 percent of Americans live with hunger every day. These statistics come from hungerfreecolorado.org, a Denver nonprofit working to fight hunger locally. Other leading hunger-focused nonprofits include:

Feeding America (feedingamerica.org), a national organization representing a network of 200 food banks feeding 46 million people through 60,000 food pantries.

The Hunger Project (thp.org), an international organization operating in Africa, Asia and Latin America committed to the sustainable end of world hunger.

Action Against Hunger (actionagainsthunger.org) a global humanitarian organization focused on saving the lives of malnourished children.

Locally, AARP and Meals on Wheels are also great alternatives. The Profile will continue to cover this story as it develops.