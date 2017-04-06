South Denver School Scoop, April 2017: Nearing the end

People say April showers bring May flowers. Although Denver has been short of rain this year, one thing is certain: April brings students closer to the end of the school year. Testing is over and finals are coming, as are ceremonies to honor completion of years in school and movement on to the next level. There will be much to celebrate as the school year comes to a close.

DSST:Byers, 150 S. Pearl St., has received two honors from the Colorado Department of Education (CDE). The Governor’s Distinguished Improvement Award is given to schools demonstrating excellent student growth on the Student Performance Framework (SPF) for three years in a row. The SPF uses test scores, equity, parent/student engagement and satisfaction and college/career readiness. Additionally, DSST: Byers received the Colorado John Irwin School of Excellence Award, which is given to a school that exceeds expectations in academic achievement for three years in a row.

DSST has stated its policy regarding gender diverse students. “Although the federal guidelines have been rescinded, DSST will continue to follow its internal policies designed to support the inclusion of gender diverse, gender-fluid, gender nonconforming and gender-neutral students ... to ensure nondiscrimination on the basis of sex and to provide gender diverse students equal access to educational programs and activities.”

“We will stand with our transgender students and against any directive that discriminates based on sex, gender, race or religion. As an organization, DSST is, and will remain, fundamentally rooted in the human condition and the belief that all people deserve to be known and validated for their truest self.”

Creativity Challenge Community (C3), 1550 S. Monroe St., was recognized for high growth on the SPF as well. On Tuesday, April 11, the community is invited to dine at Mod Market, 1000 S. Colorado Blvd. Mention C3 at checkout and part of the proceeds from the restaurant that night will be donated to C3.

Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design (DSISD), 150 S. Pearl St., is Denver’s first competency-based education high school. DSISD offers small classes and personalized learning plans, making students responsible for their growth and learning. Most classes have a ratio of 12 students per teacher. Teachers and students work together to come up with individualized learning plans that start at the level of the student and progress as the student grows in knowledge and skills. The school offers a highly advanced technology lab and equipment. Parents who are looking for the right school for their child should explore DSISD.

McKinley-Thatcher Elementary, 1230 S. Grant St., is hard at work planning their annual auction for the evening of Friday, May 12 at the Dive Inn, 1380 S. Broadway. This event is the school’s biggest fundraiser of the year and has made many wonderful purchases possible, including new devices for the school’s computer lab. All community members are welcome to attend. Visit mckinleythatcher.dpsk12.org for info.

McKinley-Thatcher’s fourth and fifth graders have been busy exploring the arts this semester and will be performing in the 33rd Annual Denver Shakespeare Festival on Friday, April 28 and in the Citywide Honor Choir performance on Thursday, May 11.

The Student Leadership Board at South High, 1700 E. Louisiana Ave., placed second in the Challenge 5280 Competition. Congratulations to Antonia Bottinelli, Keegan Bundy, Jua Fletcher, Sadia Mohammed, Annie Heckman, Anna Renkert, Cherry Ronolo-Valdez and Maura Ziller!

Registration is open for 241 Denver South Sports Camp for students grades three through eight. Once again, South is partnering with 241 Sports, the national leader in sports sampling and physical literacy. Camp will be July 17-21 at Thomas Jefferson High School, 3950 S. Holly St., and staff will be made up of varsity coaches and athletes. Early-bird discount for early registration ends April 15. Visit 241sports.com/Denver.

One way that University Park Elementary, 2300 S. St. Paul St., offers choice to students is through specific days scheduled throughout the year. Fourth graders are able to select classes that they would like to take. Options range from Yoga to Culture of Ghana to Friendship Bracelets to STEM Building to Tap Dancing to Harry Potter and others.

These classes are offered to all fourth grade students, who must complete a survey in order to reserve space for the class of their choice. Learners justify their choice based on what type of learner they are. This is a wonderful opportunity for the students!