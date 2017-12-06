South Denver School Scoop, December 2017: Teacher Shortage Looms Large

Colorado, like much of the country, is reeling from a teacher shortage that many experts agree is a symptom of low salaries. Colorado ranks last in the nation for providing teachers a competitive wage compared to other professions with similar educations, according to Great Education Colorado. While Denver, compared with rural areas in the state, has struggled less to staff classrooms the increasing cost of living in the metro area and proposed federal tax reforms which detrimentally affect the middle class may soon upset that trend. Nancy Sanger, a retired educator, wrote in a recent op-ed, “It makes no sense that the people we claim to value most, our children, we entrust to those we apparently feel are not worth reasonable and fair wages.” Meanwhile, Colorado teachers charge forward in an environment that has become increasingly hostile toward educators, guiding students in their quest to build an invaluably diverse foundation of knowledge and experience that will serve them throughout their lives.

Denver Public Schools (DPS) pays $11.1 million for former Samsonite headquarters building

While DPS considers turning the Rosedale school building into living space for teachers, citing stable student enrollment in that South Denver neighborhood, the district recently spent $11.1 million dollars to purchase a new facility, the former Samsonite headquarters at 11200 E. 45th Ave., to support growing enrollment in Far Northeast Denver.

× Expand High Tech Early College High Tech Early College is one of two schools operating out of DPS' newly acquired $11.1 million dollar building. The building was once headquarters to the Denver-based luggage company, Samsonite. Photo by Kevin Ryan.

Samsonite was established in 1910 as the Shwayder Trunk Manufacturing Company by Colorado native and traveling salesman, Jesse Shwayder. His first product, a suitcase which boasted durability, was named for Samson, the biblical strongman. The company officially became Samsonite in 1966 and vacated its Denver headquarters in 2001, finding a new home in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

DPS has leased the building since 2012 where it currently houses High Tech Early College. The district purchased the building using bond funds, citing the 113,000-square foot building and 13-acre site will hold “around 800 students.”

DPS students celebrate Dia de los Muertos

Elementary students at Escuela Valdez in Northwest Denver celebrated Día de los Muertos, the Mexican holiday that focuses on remembering deceased friends and family. In addition to a costume parade and Dia de los Muertos performance, students celebrated by decorating calaveras de azucar (sugar skulls) and creating altares de muertos (altars of the dead). The holiday finds its roots in ancient Aztec traditions that celebrate the cycle of life.

DPS Foundation offers discounted tickets to A Christmas Carol at Stage Theater

Discounted tickets for all performances of A Christmas Carol Nov. 24 to Dec. 10 are being made available to DPS supporters through the DPS Foundation. The normally $60 to $80 tickets can be had for $35. To purchase tickets, go to denvercenter.org and choose a performance between Nov. 24 and Dec. 10. Enter the discount code DPSFUND into the promo code box, click GO and choose seats in the A,B or C seating areas, then click ADD ORDER and proceed to CHECKOUT. A portion of each ticket supports the DPS Foundation.

DPS’ denial of Charter School application gets Colorado Board of Education support

Sports Leadership and Management (SLAM) appealed to the state board of education after the Denver Board of Education denied their charter application earlier in 2017. The appeal argued the DPS process for authorizing charters to be overly rigorous and biased claiming the district only approves schools that have a track record with the district. DPS Deputy General Counsel Molly Ferrer argued the SLAM application “fails to describe how SLAM intends to meet the needs of the students it intends to serve.” SLAM previously withdrew a 2016 application after DPS district staff pointed out deficiencies with the application.

The departure of principal Jennifer Harris at the end of the 2016-17 school year left Cory Elementary (1550 S. Steele St.) in search of a new leader. Interim principal, Liz TenCate has led the Cougars through the first quarter of the 2017-18 school year and the community is now beginning the selection process for a permanent skipper.

The first step is to identify the traits desired, including but not limited to, teaching and educational experience, communication style, skills and characteristics. The Cory Collaborative School Committee (CSC) has created a School Leader Hiring Community Input Form that can be picked up at the school’s main office and must be returned by Dec. 11.

A flag based on the art of South High School (1700 E. Louisiana Ave.) student Nicole Resendiz will be shown annually at the Colorado Art Education Association conference. Her flag will also be flown at the National Art Education Association conference which takes place in Seattle in late March. In addition to national exposure, Nicole will receive $1,000 from Sargent Art Supplies.

Thomas Jefferson High School (3950 S. Holly St.) will be hosting ArtFest 2017 on Saturday, Dec. 9. The annual event transforms the TJ gym into a magical holiday market and book fair. In addition to the more than 80 artists, artisans and makers who will be displaying and selling their wares, Santa is scheduled to be on site from 2:00p.m. to 4:00p.m. Stay warm by the fire pit while student carolers make the rounds singing holiday favorites and take home an evergreen wreath made available by TJ’s own Optimist Club.

University Park Elementary (UPark) (2300 S. St. Paul St.) is coordinating with the crayon and marker maker Crayola. UPark will be participating in a program called Crayola ColorCycle which aims to keep used markers out of landfills. UPark Students will collect markers from home and bring them to school where the program picks them up. From there, they are then sent to a facility for processing the old markers into clean fuel.

Steele Elementary School’s (320 S. Marion Parkway) 2017 Santa Claus Shop Toy Drive will run through Thursday, Dec. 7. The Steele Toy Drive collects new and gently used toys for Denver children in need.

Make time to come out and support the Steele Elementary third through fifth grade music show on Tuesday, Dec. 5. Entertainment gets underway at 6:00p.m in the Steele Elementary School Auditorium.

