South Denver School Scoop, February 2018: All hail better school lunches!

While Denver Public Schools (DPS) at times appears to be a volcano of ideas and progressive practices, often it is the families and outside agencies that are the catalysts for dynamic enrichment. Padres y Jovenes Unidos, Colorado Uplift, Goodwill Industries of Denver and Community Resources Inc. (CRI) are just a few of the organizations contributing personnel and brainpower to push the independent thinking and creativity of DPS students.

Science and Engineering Fair gives DPS students opportunity to show off research and curiosity

× Expand Students at the DPS Science and Engineering Fair. Courtesy photo. Students at the DPS Science and Engineering Fair. Courtesy photo.

Students of all ages from DPS schools far and wide came together Saturday, Jan. 13 to present Science Technology Engineering and Math projects to judges. The annual event was once again held at Gates Fieldhouse on the University of Denver (DU) campus. Through DU’s support, DPS has increased the size of the science fair and allows students and families access to scientific research occurring on campus such as discovering if dog saliva does kill bacteria and how to grow beans in winter.CRI has experience providing support to schools who hold their own school-level science fairs but also had volunteer judges in attendance at the January event to give students feedback. The judges awarded students who created the most innovative, relevant and solution-oriented projects.

DPS Food and Nutrition Services launches food prep video series

School lunch is rarely remembered fondly and more often than not the memories of the less than stellar meals find their way to the butt of culinary jokes. The Food and Nutrition Services team at DPS aims to change that dated reputation one meal, and video at a time. The team is so proud of the “from scratch,” healthy and nutritious meals they prepare for all DPS students that they are creating a video series that shares step by step instructions on how to build the team’s growing menu of meals. The first video is available now at dpsk12.org/a-look-inside-dps-lunch-meals.

Strengthening Neighborhoods Committee shares recommendations

On March 16, 2017 the DPS School Board passed a resolution that established the citywide Strengthening Neighborhoods committee. The committee’s purpose was to develop recommendations to improve integration and inclusion in all DPS schools. The committee was also charged with addressing the declining number of school-aged children in gentrifying areas of the city. The committee met with community members and educators alike over the course of six months and created four overarching areas of focus:

Goal Setting and Progress Monitoring

Resources, Incentives and Supports

City Coordination and Advocacy

Community Engagement

The Profile will continue to report on this committee's work as it progresses.

Three Bromwell Elementary (2500 E. Fourth Ave.) students received top painting honors at the National Western Stock Show Youth Art Awards in this year’s competition. Art teacher Sarah Duffy’s first grader, Margot McPherson was awarded for her barn painting while second grader, Ella Sewell received recognition for her horse and barn. Third grader Cian Campbel-Mckeon’s coyote was also honored which, despite a record number of entries, gave Bromwell three ribbons, the most of any Colorado elementary school.

Due to recent cuts in state funding and fewer grants, South High School (1700 E. Louisiana Ave.) has created the South College Fund. South prides itself on providing students from all ethnic and socio-economic backgrounds with a well-rounded education and the opportunity to attend college. The South College Fund aims to assist students in need with college application fees, in addition to fees associated with Advanced Placement (AP) and the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). The goal is to raise $20,000 by April. If you are interested in learning more or donating to the South College Fund, contact South High School at 720-423-6000.

AP Physics at South was recently challenged to engineer and build working marble roller coasters. Each team was required to incorporate four specific features that required the application of physics calculations. The final products were required to have a loop, corkscrew, a camelback and a banked curve. Students presented the projects along with an explanation of the applied mathematics used in the engineering process.

Registration for Steele Elementary (320 S. Marion Pkwy.) after school activities is currently open. Activities will include athletics, engineering, music, performing arts, cooking, computer programming, language acquisition and art. For more information, contact Jen Horn at hornjen@mac.com.

Steele students are scheduled to take the Colorado Measure of Academic Success (CMAS) in April. Students in grades three, four and five will be assessed on both their achievement and growth in English Language Acquisition (ELA) and Math. In addition, fifth graders will take a Science assessment.

University Park Elementary School (2300 S. St Paul St.) will continue tours for prospective families. You must RSVP to reserve a spot by calling the main office at 720-424-3410. Tours will be conducted during the following dates and times: Friday, Feb. 9 (9:15a.m. and 2:30p.m.), Saturday, Feb. 10 (10:00a.m.) and Friday, Feb. 23 (9:15a.m. and 2:30p.m.).

The 2018 University Park Elementary auction is approaching. This year’s is scheduled for Saturday, April 21, 6:30p.m.-10:30p.m. at DU. The goal is to raise $75,000; proceeds will pay for two full-time and one part-time teacher(s) to maintain small class sizes. For more info email auction@uparkelementary.org.

Thomas Jefferson High School (3950 S. Holly St.) (TJ) and DPS Career Connect are teaming up to help students explore the careers of their dreams. Career Connect does just what its title implies, connects students with work-based learning opportunities at organizations where students can observe and engage in careers they aspire to pursue or simply learn more about. Students can take hands-on, project-based courses, participate in internships and job shadows that prepare them with skills and experience in some of Denver’s high-growth industries. Students are able to see how what they are learning in the classroom applies in the real world.

TJ students can participate in DPS Career Connect internships for business and technology revenues during the summer. Deadlines are quickly approaching so interested students and parents should make a point of speaking with a counselor before March 14 to learn more.