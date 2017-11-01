South Denver School Scoop, November 2017: Fall marches on...

The leaves are burning bright reds and yellows as they fall from their summer perch to blanket the ground before winter winds and snow work, like a painter’s brush, to change our landscape. “The boys of summer have gone,” October count is complete and school performance framework (SPF) results, also known as “school report cards,” are being unveiled. Radiators clank and whistle to life in Denver Public Schools (DPS) classrooms, amid the hum of students mulling the products of independent thinking and academic growth.

Two DPS schools receive Mayor’s Diversity and Inclusion Awards

The 2017 Mayor’s Diversity and Inclusion Awards were awarded to 10 individuals and organizations. “In Denver, we stand firmly for the ideals of inclusion, acceptance and opportunity,” Mayor Michael Hancock announced at the event.

The Writing Center at Manual High School, the first student-led writing center in the nation, was honored as “a place where students strive to empower each other and work to develop the skills and confidence needed to become powerful agents of social change.”

Place Bridge Academy Mayor Hancock Place Bridge Academy students (front) join Mayor Michael B. Hancock (center, back) on stage at the "Mayor's Diversity and Inclusion Awards" event. Photo courtesy Denver Public Schools.

Place Bridge Academy, where more than 60 languages and over 40 countries are represented, was honored by the Denver Immigrant and Refugee Commission. “Place Bridge Academy students receive an education that supports English-language development and the social/emotional skills necessary to be successful in a diverse American society,” DPS claims.

DPS looks to enhance high school experience

Preparing students for college and career at the high school level has teetered between college or career until the recent combining of the two. “Employment projections show that 74 percent of all Colorado jobs by the year 2020 will require education beyond high school, such as a college degree, trade school, an apprenticeship or military service,” according to DPS. West Early College and West Leadership Academy students recently led a tour of their career-focused classes. In addition to a more hands on approach, the classes, which include video game design, graphic design, and a tech apps class, offer students the opportunity to earn free college credits. Superintendent Tom Boasberg joined the tour and shared that opportunities for students to earn college credit in DPS has increased seven percent compared to just four years ago.

Record number of DPS schools meet or exceed expectations

The 2017 SPF—an annual report card for schools—data shows strong academic growth, which is crucial for students’ success in college, career and life.

Holm Elementary, in southeast Denver, achieved the highest overall SPF rating of Distinguished/Blue and also measured highest on the new rating of how well schools are serving all students, called the “Academic Gaps indicator.”

Cesar Chavez Academy, in Northwest Denver, will close at the end of the 2017/2018 school year. DPS cites low performance which did not meet the obligations of their “School Performance Compact.”

For individual school ratings, visit: spf.dpsk12.org/en/2017-spf-ratings.

Teachers at Cory Elementary (1550 S. Steele St.) have been working as grade-level teams to plan using an instructional method called Backward Design. The purpose is to plan units with end goals in mind. Through this process, teachers can move beyond just following curriculum to deepening and developing rich learning opportunities.

High School Expo Night is Thursday, Nov. 9 from 6:00p.m.-7:30p.m. in the Little Gym at Merrill Middle School (1551 S. Monroe St.). There will be food and beverages and representatives from several local high schools.

The South High School (1700 E. Louisiana Ave.) Ceramics Department and the Colorado Potters’ Guild will team up again this year for the Guild’s annual Fall Show and Sale. South students will showcase and sell a variety of pieces from functional pottery for the kitchen, garden and coffee table to sculpture and jewelry. The show runs Thursday, Nov. 2, 4:00p.m.-8:00p.m, Friday, Nov. 3, 9:00a.m.-8:00p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 4, 9:00a.m.-8:00p.m. at the First Plymouth Church on South Colorado Boulevard and Hampden Street. Admission is free.

The Steele Elementary School (320 S. Marion Pkwy.) PTA thanks everyone who came out to enjoy the Fall Carnival and made over $1300 in donations to the Specials Teachers (Physical Education, Music and Art) during the Bike-A-Thon.

Top skateboard and BMX athletes visited Thomas Jefferson High School (3950 S. Holly St.) to help educate Thomas Jefferson (TJ) students on how to deal with bullying. According to the TJ Journal, a recent study found, “more than 22 percent of high schoolers nationwide said that they had been bullied while at school.”

In an attempt to bring light to the issue and have some fun at the same time, TJ invited the Action Sports Association (ASA) Anti-Bullying High School Tour to campus. Athletes Coco Zurita, Mykel Larrin, Josh Stafford, Alex Landeros and Koj Kraft, who are among the top skateboard and BMX riders in the world, performed on the TJ soccer field. The ASA hosts approximately 150 events a year around and has hosted the Anti-Bullying High School Tour since 2013.

Denver Waldorf School (2100 S. Pennsylvania St.) will host Thanksgiving Break Camp Holiday Gift Making and Hula Hooping Nov. 20-22, 8:00a.m.-5:30p.m. Come for holiday gift-making with Dawn Archer and hula-hooping with Mad about Hoops (madabouthoops.com). There will be a variety of gift-making options to choose from, including jewelry, spa-items, fabric arts, crafts, baking and more. The daily schedule includes snacks, outdoor play and rest times; the cost is $55 per day, per child. Snacks will be provided but make sure you bring a sack lunch, water bottle, indoor shoes and warm clothes. Deadline for registration is Monday, Nov. 13.

George Washington (655 S. Monaco Pkwy.) senior Tessa McEvoy created a coloring book to celebrate The Mars Generation’s second birthday. The Mars Generation’s (TMG) aims to “excite young people and adults about human space exploration and Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math (STEM/STEAM) education and foster an understanding of the importance of these two elements to the future of humankind on Earth.” TMG has published McEvoy's coloring book for download, along with an article about the work she’s done with the organization. Visit themarsgeneration.org/the-mars-generation-coloring-book.

