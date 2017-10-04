South Denver School Scoop, October 2017: The DACA blues

By now, having completed their first full month of school, students and teachers are settling into daily learning routines at Denver Public Schools (DPS). The past month has brought with it a number of celebrations but one particularly high-profile challenge—President Trump’s decision to rescind former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) executive order—which has left many DPS students and some teachers in a state of uncertainty.

Presidential candidate Donald Trump promised he would end the DACA program and on Sept. 5, President Trump had his Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, announce the clock was now ticking for those protected by DACA. Session’s announcement supported a tweet by the president earlier in the day that the buck was now being passed to Congress. Sessions said that DACA would “wind down,” effectively ending on March 5, 2018, giving lawmakers six months to create a policy that could protect “Dreamers,” the name given to DACA recipients, an homage to the compromise of the failed 2001 Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors (Dream) Act that created DACA.

The anticipated announcement brought community organizers together to organize a rally in support of Dreamers. The rally drew an estimated 1,100 DPS students who walked out of classes to engage with peers in the peaceful protest at Denver’s Auraria Campus. “We did not participate in organizing it, nor were we sponsors of the walk out,” DPS Deputy Superintendent, Susanna Cordova says, but acknowledged that students from several DPS schools left class. “We always think the best place for kids is in school. We just think that it is very important for students to be able to understand how the civic process works, that they have the ability to express their opinions and that they are able to do that in a way that keeps them safe,” Cordova says.

Monica Acosta from Padres y Jovenes Unidos, a Dreamer and one of the rally’s organizers, believes DPS is supportive of Dreamers but says not all families affected by the decision completely trust the district. “It’s something that we’re trying to push on the district because it’s not enough for them to hold a press conference or to send out written statements.” Acosta feels DPS needs to acknowledge the strength of individual connections in the schools. “We (Padres y Jovenes Unidos) want them to see that it’s really about the individual relationships that exist between educators and their families and their students.”

A West Leadership Academy teacher explained that on the ground level, in schools, support for Dreamers is evident. “After the announcement, students rallied together and walked out of school to demonstrate their disapproval with the President's decision. Many DACA students were met in front of the West Campus by students from many schools across Denver and they protested in solidarity with many non-DACA students. In an effort to support the students that actively participated in their First Amendment right, many teachers helped in keeping those students safe. It was a proud moment for the West campus, as they were the Denver school at the forefront of the civil rights movement when Corky Gonzalez led hard working Latinos and other minorities in the 1960's.”

For further information, you can read DPS Superintendent Tom Boasberg’s statement on DACA at: dpsk12.org/statement-from-the-superintendent-about-daca.

Wells Fargo invests $150,000 in DPS Lights On Afterschool program

On Thursday, Aug. 31, Colorado Rockies infielder Pat Valaika visited students at McMeen Elementary to sign autographs and help them celebrate a Wells Fargo grant to support afterschool programming. Representatives from Wells Fargo presented a $150,000 check to the DPS Foundation and DPS Board of Education to support the Lights On Afterschool program that will serve 18 high-need elementary schools and more than 3,500 students.

Veronica Figoli, DPS Foundation President and CEO, expressed her gratitude, “We are grateful to our longtime partner Wells Fargo for this incredible investment in our students.”

DPS adds five schools to Early College arsenal

DPS has expanded the early college model that offers free college courses to seven schools. Joining the previously designated CEC Early College and Southwest Early College are Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College, High Tech Early College, Manual High School and West Early College.

The early college model was developed to support first-generation college students, low-income students, students of color and English learners and is a proven strategy for postsecondary success. This approach also allows students the opportunity to earn an industry certificate in an area of interest.

“It’s really important for me because I have the opportunity to get a lot of college credits in high school and get them for free,” said CEC Early College sophomore Jorge Medrano.

South High School (1700 E. Louisiana Ave.) has teamed up with Way to Go to offer Schoolpool, a safe carpool matching service. Way to Go is a regional partnership between the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) and a dedicated group of Transportation Management Associations (TMAs) who have been promoting better commuting options for employers and individuals. Many of South’s families are scattered around the city and officials felt the service would offer additional options for student’s transportation needs. Schoolpool connects neighboring families who may be a good fit for driving, walking or biking together.

The food bank for South families is open after school on Fridays, and the third Saturday of each month. The food bank is accepting donations of fresh, local garden produce.

University Park Elementary School (2300 S. St. Paul St.) Green Team is looking for parent volunteers! They will continue to have Waste Free Wednesdays as well as Zero Waste Party Kits for classroom events. Please contact Judy Cardenas at judith_cardenas@dpsk12.org.

Also new this year, find the Student Green Team member application in the Neighborhood Center section of the University Park Elementary website, uparkelementary.org.

Steele Elementary School (320 S. Marion Pkwy.) will continue to hold their Youth Farmer's Market each Thursday from 3:00p.m. to 4:00p.m. through Oct. 19. This is a great way to pick up local, fresh produce and also to support a community garden program that teaches youth lessons in cultivating their own food and sustainability. In addition, the garden needs weeding and they are asking anyone interested in getting their hands dirty to drop by to help because “a few minutes of your time makes a big difference.”

Also, the Steele garden committee is searching for suggestions to help mitigate the weed-infested mulch paths. If you have ideas or know of a landscape company that would be interested in advising, please email Franci at mtngirl09@gmail.com.

Denver Waldorf School (2100 S. Pennsylvania St.) continues its Parent Education Lecture Series Oct. 5 from 6:00p.m. to 7:30p.m. with Dr. Lowell Monke. Monke is a former high school Math and Technology teacher and is Professor Emeritus at Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio. Monke co-authored Breaking Down the Digital Walls: Learning to Teach in a Post-Modem World in addition to serving for eight years as the technology advisor to the Washington Waldorf School. This is sure to be a great lecture and all parents are encouraged to attend.

