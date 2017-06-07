South Denver School Scoop, June 2017: Endings and new beginnings

For most Denver students, June 2 is the last day of this school year. Testing is over. Grades are turned in. Graduating seniors are saying goodbye and starting on the next phase of their lives, whether it be college or careers. Many Denver seniors earned college credits while meeting graduation requirements, and this will save them time and money in the future. Some students will be returning to their same schools next year and some are moving to another level of their education. Congratulations, teachers, students and parents … you did it!

More than 400 high school seniors from across Denver received one of its highest honors, the Seal of Biliteracy. This honor is given to graduating seniors who are proficient in more than one language. These seniors wore a special gold cord with their caps and gowns at graduation ceremonies. The Seal of Biliteracy represents greater professional opportunities in an increasingly global economy. Years ago, in many school districts, speaking a language other than English was considered a deficit. DPS today celebrates developing fluency in heritage languages and the opportunities it creates for students.

× Expand Grant Beacon Middle School students at the Denver Public School Shakespeare Festival. Photo courtesy Grant Beacon Middle School.

This fall, fourteen DPS schools are joining together in the My Tech Initiative. Every student in these schools will receive a laptop for use in class and at home. MyTech is designed to spur innovation in schools, close the digital divide among students and, through personalization of learning, fundamentally change how kids learn.

MyTech was made possible by Denver voters' approval of the 2016 bond and mill levy and is the first foray for DPS into equipping entire schools with one computer for every student. 40 middle and high schools applied to participate in this pilot program. Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design, Merrill and South are among the schools selected for the first year.

Youth One Book, One Denver (YOBOD) is a city-wide summer reading adventure for kids and their families. The 2017 YOBOD selection is Upside-Down Magic by Sarah Mlynowski, Lauren Myracle and Emily Jenkins.

The story chronicles the misadventures of nine-year-old Nory and her oddball friends. Together they, who prove that upside-down magic definitely beats right side up. Visit artsandvenuesdenver.com/yobod to learn about upcoming YOBOD events, print out an activity booklet and receive weekly, customized reading suggestions via email. The authors will be visiting Denver to attend YOBOD events in late July. Pick up a copy of Upside-Down Magic at your local bookstore or library and join in the fun!

Students at Grant-Beacon Middle School, 1751 S. Washington St., spent more than two months preparing for the Shakespeare Festival in Downtown Denver. They donned costumes, marched in the parade and performed. They won six blue ribbons for Exceeding In All Acts. A crowd favorite was the performance by Graham Markham and Warren Bowden, who acted out a girl-fight scene from A Midsummer Night’s Dream. These young men did this scene in 1950s style, wearing poodle skirts and wigs, while throwing Shakespearean insults. Zhan Dever and Danny Barbier wowed the crowd with their epic sword fight, ending with the beheading of Macbeth.

Promoting wellness is a priority at University Park Elementary, 2300 S. St. Paul St. PE teacher Tracy Hartin led participation in Ride and Stride, an event designed to advocate for safe routes to school for bikers and walkers. Nearly 100 students participated this year, even with dreary weather. Students gathered around the track before school and rode/walked two laps together to celebrate starting their day in a healthy way. Students received a Clif Kid Zbar and had the opportunity to get bikes inspected by Todd Wilson, store manager of Bike Source. Participants experienced a healthy start to their day and were reminded about smart alternatives in transportation.

McKinley-Thatcher Elementary, 1230 S. Grant St., a small and tightly knit school in the Platt Park neighborhood, celebrated the end of the school year on June 2 with picnics, ice cream and continuation ceremonies for their ECE students, kindergartners and fifth graders! Their PTA is preparing for summer fun with scheduled playdates on the school playground on the first Saturday of the month at 3:00p.m. and on Sundays June 4 and July 2, as well as Tuesday, Aug. 8. The community is invited to attend! For more information on McKinley-Thatcher, please visit their website, mckinleythatcher.dpsk12.org, come by the school or call 720-424-5600 after Aug. 1.

South High School, 1700 E. Louisiana Ave., will host the 241 Denver South Sports Camp July 17-21. Due to renovations at South, this year’s camp will be held at Thomas Jefferson High School (3950 S. Holly St.). South partners with 241 Sports to create a program that is a blend of fun and instruction. Camp staff is made up of varsity coaches and athletes. Last year, nearly 80 campers participated in a week of multiple sports offerings.

Have a wonderful summer!