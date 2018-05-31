Teacher’s report card: Earning a better pay grade

As Denver teachers wage a public relations war for better wages, the higher testing numbers and accolades that Denver Public Schools continues to garner could bolster calls for more compensation.

With rising test scores over the last few years, the highest rate of students applying for college in DPS history and, most recently, a record 900 DPS High School seniors earning the Seal of Biliteracy (an award for those who have mastered multiple languages), it seems teachers are earning a higher pay grade.

“DPS students made more academic progress on state English and math tests last year than ever before, and the overall percentage of third- through ninth-graders who scored at grade level moved to within a few points of the statewide average,” according to an August 2017 report by Chalkbeat, the nonprofit covering education issues for Denver and Colorado. This is quite an accomplishment for DPS, which is the state’s largest school district, considering that a decade previous it was trailing much further behind.

This spring, DPS discovered that more than half (51 percent) of Denver high school students are enrolling in college, which is an increase of 5 percent from last year and the biggest increase on record for the district. The rate for South High School (the second-largest high school in the city) was even higher, with 67 percent enrolling in four-year colleges.

During the first week of May, it was reported that 900 DPS seniors, which is double the number of last year’s recipients, will graduate as proficient in English and at least one other language and will be awarded the Seal of Biliteracy. In order to receive this honor, students must complete all graduation requirements, pass one of five available tests and pass a specified exam or course of study in order to prove their proficiency. More than 20 languages, from Amharic to Filipino to Spanish to Swahili, are represented.

In addition, 12 DPS high schools received national recognition from U.S. News and World Report in May on its 2018 list of “Best High Schools in America.” Four of the schools received gold medal status. East High School was awarded a silver medal and ranked No. 12 in the state. Denver gold-medal winners and rankings were:

- KIPP Denver Collegiate High School (ranked No. 2 in Colorado)

- DSST: Stapleton High School

(No. 5)

- Denver Center for International Studies (No. 6)

- Denver School of the Arts (No. 8)

(The magazine recognized 72 Colorado schools to be among the best in the country, including 11 gold medal schools, 31 silver medalists and 30 bronze.)