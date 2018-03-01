The Profile's Youth Voices, March 2018: I travel the world every day

By Bella Monohan

As a 5th grade student at Denver Language School I am in the Spanish immersion program and I love it because not only are the teachers great, but they’re from all over the world. I’ve had teachers from Puerto Rico, Colombia, Spain and Mexico. Even the teaching assistants are from different countries.

One of my favorite things we do at school is Fiesta Hispánica. At Fiesta Hispánica, each class gets to pick a song from a Spanish-speaking country and then our teacher creates a dance for us to perform while we sing the song (my class is hoping we get “Despacito” this year!) We perform these songs on a stage for about 1,200 people. It’s really fun to prepare the stage with festive decorations and choose our outfits from our teacher’s home country.

Another one of my favorite things at school is that we learn two languages. We spend most of our day speaking Spanish. At first, that was really hard to spend all day in a language I didn’t understand but now I don’t even notice my class is in another language. Now that I’m in a higher grade we get an hour a day in English reading and writing instruction. Right now, I’m reading Island of the Blue Dolphins with my class in English, and in Spanish we’re reading El Único e Incomparable Iván.

In fourth grade, we had pen pals at a school in Spain. My teacher, Ms. Alicia, had us send letters in Spanish to kids in her hometown and then the kids in Spain sent us letters in English. My pen pal loved dogs and the color blue and she seemed very nice.

Since I understand and speak Spanish now, I am able to help my family when we travel to Spanish-speaking countries. When I was seven, my grandma took me to Bilbao, Spain for the start of El Camino de Santiago. She doesn’t speak Spanish so I translated for her. My Papa likes to surf in Baja, Mexico and has taken me with him. In the local neighborhood, I made friends with some of the kids when I helped them catch their dog. Then I helped them build some of their school playground. It was really fun and I loved playing with them.

I like my school and I love getting to learn a new language. It’s like traveling the world every day. ¡Es muy divertido aprender Español!

Bella Monohan is a fifth grader at Denver Language School, located at 451 Newport St. Monohan loves to write, read, run and travel. She is co-captain of her Destination Imagination team, and a junior coach for Playworks, a program that promotes play and problem solving. Monohan also plays on the lacrosse team, “Flaming Rubber Duckies.”