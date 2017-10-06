WEB ONLY: DPS queries, surveys community over fate of Rosedale Elementary building

Rosedale Elementary School has sat vacant at 2330 S. Sherman St. since its doors closed in 2005. Denver Public Schools (DPS) still owns the building and has been considering options for the building and surrounding area. One of the proposed ideas is to use the building to create an affordable housing option for teachers. A pair of community engagement meetings were held Aug. 26 and 30 at the Harvard Gulch Recreation Center to continue DPS’s exploratory process and discuss the future of the Rosedale Building.

According to whatwasthere.com, Rosedale, erected in 1924 “was built on a high point to accentuate the mountain view from the west windows.” Also noted was that “by the late 1940’s, Rosedale was so overcrowded that it was placed on double sessions.”

While DPS Executive Director of Planning Brian Eschbacher outlined data showing the current level of enrollment in elementary schools in the Rosedale area “have room for growth,” community members, some of whom were DPS teachers, argued otherwise during the question-and-answer session at the Aug. 30 meeting.

Eschbacher offered information on a 2019 plan to build an addition onto McKinley-Thatcher Elementary, which is 1.7 miles to the north of Rosedale. The addition would add “five to seven new classrooms and support up to 150 more students,” he said. A few parents expressed dissatisfaction with having to shuttle their children to McKinley-Thatcher, “when there is a school right here in our neighborhood.”

DPS cited the cost to re-open Rosedale to current education codes, which would exceed 8 million dollars according to an architect assessment done in 2015, as a major obstacle. DPS also claims the investment in re-opening Rosedale would add only 12 more classrooms and serve 150-200 students. In addition, Rosedale would be the smallest elementary school in Denver and would have difficulty supporting art education, physical education and social/emotional services according to DPS estimates.

Also discussed was the idea to convert the Rosedale building and/or property into an affordable housing option for teachers. There is currently no plan to convert the property, but DPS has hired non-profit Enterprise Community Partners (ECP) to establish key DPS priorities and goals. Cited in a handout circulated at the meeting was a Denver Post study showing that in Denver roughly 13 percent of homes listed on the market are affordable for someone earning the median DPS salary in April of 2017.

One community member referred to a statement made by Denver School Board President Anne Rowe at the beginning of the meeting and asked, “If you say you support our teachers, why don’t you raise their pay?” Other concerns raised took issue with parking, how to keep the affordable housing affordable and DPS attempting to solve an affordable housing problem that one community member referred to as a “city issue.”

DPS and ECP staff will discuss feedback from the meetings and consider the next steps of the exploratory process. A recent community survey has closed, and results are expected soon.

The Profile will continue to cover this story as it develops.