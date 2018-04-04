Local Gardening, April 2018: Spring cleaning for a successful start to your gardening season

Spring cleaning can mean a lot of different things for a garden—from cleaning your tools (if you didn’t do this before the end of last season) to sorting seeds to preparing beds. All of these tasks are important to creating a garden you’ll want to spend time in later this season.

Tools

Tools can become rusty, which eventually causes them to become more brittle. That’s not something you want to discover mid-season or after a few years of not maintaining them. The easiest way to remove rust may be using an angle grinder with a wire brush attachment—which perhaps you can borrow from a neighbor or the Denver Tool Library—but if you don’t have access to that, you can use sand paper and a lot of elbow grease. Begin by cleaning any dirt off the tool using water and a brush. Then, using sandpaper or the angle grinder, and proper safety equipment for the tools you’re using, set to work.

Once the rust is removed, you may need to sharpen the tip, especially on tools like shovels which can quickly dull. A bastard file and a draw stroke will probably serve your purposes here and videos proliferate online that can show you exactly what this tool and technique look like. Once your tool is restored, consider applying a rust protectant.

This is also a great time to inventory your tools. Do you have multiple shovels that you’re not using? How about that rake missing tines? A kid-sized hand trowel your little one has outgrown? Consider donating these to Denver Tool Library (denvertoollibrary.org), a friend who has just moved to a place where they’ll begin their first garden or a community gardening organization in need of just the tool you’re looking to donate (most groups indicate what tools they need on their websites).

Seeds

Did you save seeds last year? Go to a seed swap? Looking to host a seed swap with your friends and family? Do you have leftover seed packets from the past four years (this is 100 percent me)? Time to get these organized!

First, I recommend figuring out what you actually have. I sort my seeds first by type of plant: alliums, root vegetables, herbs, beans, etc. and then within those categories, by when the plant should be sown. Anything that’s direct sow goes toward the back of its plant category. If you have a flower garden, perhaps it makes the most sense to sort by color, height or anticipated bloom time.

Next, I sort out which seeds I’m probably never going to plant. These are often seeds that are “gifted” when I order seeds online or ones that I’ve somehow just wound up with far too many of for my current or anticipated gardening needs. These are perfect seeds to pass on to others in the community.

For instance, my gardening-minded friends and I swap seeds pretty often. When possible, label the seeds with the varietal, especially if you plan to gift the seeds. But perhaps you don’t know this. I have some seeds that are labeled “red cherry tomatoes with the green top” from a friend. I have some hybrid squash seeds from a compost heap squash that tasted pretty great.

If you swap seeds with friends or others in the community, remember to organize the new seeds in a way that makes sense for you! If you haven’t already done it, you should also plan out your garden and, if you’re starting seeds, make sure you’re staying as much on schedule as possible. The last frost date in Denver is approximately May 15—but anyone who has been in this community long enough will say, “Don’t put anything in the ground before Mother’s Day.”

Beds

Now is a great time to check on your beds. If you have fences or trellising in your garden space, check those for wear and make any necessary repairs. Add compost or well-season manure to your beds to allow time for the nutrients to work their way down into the soil. Snuff out any weeds that have started to grow (and note any young plants that are “volunteers” from last year’s garden you might want to protect or move).

If you’ve already planned your garden, you may even want to stake out one-foot by one-foot squares or rows in which you’ll plant—and it’s not too early to put in garden markers so that you’ll be ready to plant come late May.

Happy spring cleaning!

Liz Clift holds a Permaculture Design Certificate, and works for a restoration ecology firm. In her free time, she is involved in social justice and community-based medicine. She is working to expand her knowledge of native plants.