Local Gardening, August 2017: A way back to the land

Gardens have a way of creeping into our hearts, and can help us re-center ourselves with the more-than-human world.

Take a moment, and think about a garden you remember fondly. Maybe that garden is currently in your life or maybe it is from your past. Think about what your memory smells, what body memories it conjures, what you see, what you hear.

For me, the word “garden” smells like tomato plant. For most of my childhood, my mother’s garden was filled with cherry tomatoes. I would take a small basket out to pick them. There is a particular earthy spiciness that tomato leaves have, and for me, this is linked with the weight of southern humidity against my skin.

A body memory is the sensation that sometimes comes over you, unbidden, linked to a particular memory. One of my body memories is the feel of picking perfectly ripe cherries. This is a combination of an older memory and a more recent one. When I moved to Denver, I was fortunate enough to rent a house, along with several other people, that had raised beds and fruit trees. The year we lived in that house, my housemates and I picked gallons of sour cherries. We got the low ones easily enough, and then pulled out the ladder to get into the upper branches.

That was not the first time I picked cherries. The first time I picked cherries, I was 15 and in Maine, visiting family. On their property was a 20-year-old cherry tree. I spent hours picking cherries, marveling at the way the ripe ones popped from the pit, letting the juice run down my arm, my skin becoming stiff with sugars. A bird scolded me from the next tree over. It was right to scold me. We should always be willing to leave some food for the animals, and often we forget. Fortunately for me, a fellow gardener reminded me of the importance of this practice.

Gardens are a way for us to bring a little bit of nature a bit closer to us. They are a way to cultivate our relationship with ourselves, with our loved ones or with total strangers. They are a way for us to cultivate our relationship with the world.

When I lived in Oregon, a house I briefly lived in had a garden for a yard. The owner of the house and garden and I talked about how she liked to let things grow outside her fence for the deer and for passing people. This is part of a permaculture mindset—fair share—although I doubt she would have called herself a permaculturalist. She grew abundant food, mostly perennials, and even after I moved out, she welcomed me into her yard to pick fresh produce.

In that town, it was no small thing to be willing to feed the animals. Deer were abundant, and people in deer costumes made their way into every parade. I even saw deer cross at crosswalks more than once. A lot of people saw them as a nuisance. But the thing is, the deer deserved food too—as did the rabbits, the squirrels, the skunks and the other animals people set up special fencing to deter.

We would do well to remember this. We cultivate our garden spaces, and other animals will use them too. This is okay. Gardens are a way for us to bring a little bit of nature a bit closer to us. They are a way to cultivate our relationship with ourselves, with our loved ones or with total strangers. They are a way for us to cultivate our relationship with the world.

As we consider the way we interact, or have interacted, with gardens, we should also consider how we connect with the land or if we do.

Gardening is something I’ve come back to as an adult. As I grew older, the gardens of my childhood became less tended to, less cared for, or about. I think of how, in many ways, this was a reflection of the health of my family. We became busier. I became an argumentative teen. Our lives shifted and we became more disconnected from each other, and from the land. I don’t think any of us really noticed.

In many ways, this is how we all treat the land and the more-than-human world. Most of us are closer to it as young people. We give personalities to other animals, maybe even to plants or objects. And then we get busy and we get socialized into distancing ourselves from nature.

This distancing is one of the things we can begin to reverse with gardening, or with spending other intentional time in nature. So, I invite you, reflect on that garden I asked you about at the beginning of the column. What do you remember? What do you miss?

Liz Clift has led youth gardening courses, volunteered on a Catholic Worker farm, helped begin a community garden, and currently works at a restoration ecology firm. She has written for the Southern Poverty Law Center, literary journals and websites.