Local Gardening, July 2017: Returning to earth

I spent one recent weekend weeding my garden of lamb’s quarters and mallow. Both are edible if you’re so inclined, the way you’d use most other leafy greens: cooked or raw. For my purposes I was pulling them, then leaving them where they fell to create a layer of green mulch. This helps preserve soil moisture, and since they are plants that accumulate nitrogen and move it from deeper within the soil to the surface where it is more available to plants with shallow root systems, this is something that is particularly important for many soils in our area.

Given the amount of mallow and lamb’s quarters growing in and around my garden (and my yard), it’s clear my yard needs more nitrogen—and probably other minerals that these plants make more available.

Knowing what weeds grow in your garden—and their function within a system—helps you develop an understanding about the health of your soil, maybe even the health of other plants. This can also help you understand which plants will thrive, while others will do the plant equivalent of turning blue because they’re choking to death, due to compacted soils.

The work of weeding is usually meditative. It’s a chance to reflect not only on how I’ve been interacting (or haven’t) with the garden, but to also check on how the plants are doing; which ones are thriving and which ones are struggling. It’s a time to slow down, and let certain good-aches crawl into my body. I can listen for birds or insects, or just as likely, the neighbor’s jam session. It’s a chance to get soil beneath my nails, to inspect for insect pests so I can adjust my pest management if needed and to smell the plants that are currently blooming or fruiting.

Only that weekend, the garden didn’t smell too great.

At first, I chalked it up to the neighborhood cat—assuming the cat was using the garden as a litter box. But I’ve lived with cats, and that was not the smell of cat—and I didn’t see any evidence of cat in the garden. The smell was familiar—but not so familiar that I wasn’t surprised when I found the cause. I started looking around.

Fortunately, this early in the year, while the plants are still small and because I’d been thinning, most of the garden was easy to examine. Except one spot. In the far northwestern corner of the garden, I don’t have anything planted. Not much could grow if I wanted it to, because there’s a tree of heaven (aka, the invasive Ailanthus altissima) creeping in from my neighbor’s yard. Right now, the plant is bushy and low. Among other charming characteristics, this tree produces a chemical compound that makes it nearly impossible for other plants to grow nearby. Although I do my best to manage its presence in my yard, I learned years ago not to bother planting much in that section.

And, of course, that’s where I found the source of the smell.

A squirrel chose to die in my garden.

Chose is probably the wrong word. It could have fallen from another nearby tree, since squirrels like to jump from the fence to tree, and back again. It could have been dropped off by the neighborhood cat or a passing bird of prey. Perhaps it ate something it shouldn’t have, and the back corner of my garden is just where it happened to not be able to go any further. Perhaps it was running along the electric lines strung above the fence.

Regardless, it died in that corner of the garden, and instead of removing it, I buried it, deep enough other animals hopefully won’t be interested.

You might be thinking of the health risks. Believe me, me too.

My initial reaction was squeamish. I imagined rabies, plague and horrors associated with rotting flesh. I am also sure you’re thinking about things that never crossed my mind.

But the thing is, the squirrel wasn’t near anything I plan to eat, and was downslope of my edibles, which decreases the likelihood of any transmission of nastiness. The squirrel’s body is full of nutrients, the likes of which the thin topsoil typical of this area, is lacking. Aside from some compost, we’ve removed most decomposition from our soils. This, of course, is not how we got the soil rich enough for us to survive off of in the first place. The squirrel—like the weeds I pulled—will add nutrients back. For this, I am thankful.