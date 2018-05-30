Local Gardening, June 2018: Gardening’s Community Benefits

Gardens have a positive effect on property values—and this can be true of a personal gardens, of course, but is equally true for community gardens, especially those that transform vacant lots. A 2008 study by Ioan Voicu and Vicki Been showed that a community garden could increase property values by nearly 10 percent over the course of five years. In addition, community gardens have a positive correlation with physical and mental health.

Denver has an incredible network of community gardens—more than 170 available through the Denver Urban Gardens (DUG) network. A few in Baker and the Wash Park communities even still have plots available if you’re interested in participating. These gardens not only help communities supply themselves with local produce, they provide a space for community gathering, a way to meet neighbors, opportunities for garden education for children and adults, and a chance to engage with the food system in a direct, effectual way.

× Expand Gove Community Garden Tony Vaida works a plot at the Gove Community Garden at 13th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard, one of more than 170 active gardens in the Denver Urban Gardens network. Photo by Stacey McDole.

If a community garden is more than you can take on, or you don’t have one with available plots near you this year, you can create a garden of your own. This is true even if you live in an apartment (container gardens, herb gardens, hanging baskets and pallet gardens may be possibilities for you).

If you are planning to put things in the ground, now is the time. We have passed the average last date of frost in Denver; however, you may still want to keep an eye on the weather for hailstorms and cooler nights, which can stunt the growth of tomatoes, peppers and other warm season plants. Hailstorms frequent the Front Range in the month of June and can destroy a garden in a matter of minutes. Unfortunately, hailstorms frequently arise with little to no warning and you may not have time to get your garden covered or plants moved to safety.

If you have a garden—in the ground or in a raised bed—stay on top of the weeds now. As the ground begins to bake in the summer heat, weeds will get larger, send out deeper roots,and subsequently become harder to pull. Keeping your garden weed-free (or at least weed-minimized) will make your garden season easier and can help your flowers, fruits or vegetables flourish! As long as the weed hasn’t gone to seed, you can simply pull it up and then drop it back in your garden. As it breaks down, it’ll return nutrients, such as nitrogen and phosphorus, back into the soil.

If you’re planting in containers, you have the flexibility to bring plants inside when the weather won’t favor them. However, especially as the summer heats up, you’ll need to watch container plants carefully to make sure they’re getting enough water. Container plants can’t send their roots deeper to find stray moisture and this can cause them to wilt over the course of a day—even if you watered them that morning. Consider keeping container plants a few feet away from south-facing walls, if possible.

Pallet gardening is an option for people with limited space—such as an apartment balcony or the shared backyard of a duplex. Pallet gardening allows you the option to take your garden vertical and is created using a few relatively inexpensive tools: a pallet (look for heat treated), landscaping fabric (a neighbor probably has some), soil, and plants. Attach the landscaping fabric to the back of the pallet, using nails or construction staples, fill with soil, and plant! It can be left flat, like a miniature raised bed, or propped up along the side of your house or a fence. Pallet gardens will also need to be monitored frequently for moisture.

Hanging baskets can offer a beautiful touch to your front entry, porch, or balcony and can be used to grow flowers, herbs or veggies! Whatever you choose, remember that hanging baskets can also lose water quickly and may require more frequent watering, especially if hung in a south- or west-facing location.

If none of these options appeal to you—or maybe you’re just too busy this year—you can still take advantage of other people’s gardens and the community gardens by walking through your neighborhood and admiring what’s growing. You might even keep an eye out for baskets and buckets of free produce—which are fairly common in Wash Park, West Wash Park, Cap Hill, South Broadway and Baker during the height of the growing season. Be sure, however, not to pick without permission!