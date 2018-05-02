What drier weather may mean for garden pests

It’s been a dry winter—after a dry year. Last year, Denver received about 11.7 inches of rainfall; the average is about 14.3 inches. This could have consequences for our gardens—not only in terms of groundwater, but in terms of pests, because our plants may be more stressed. However, it’s not just the drier-than-average weather so far that’s a concern.

Warmer weather can also cause pests to spread. Last year was the fourth consecutive year with an above-average daily temperature. This can cause certain species, such as emerald ash borer, which can’t survive sustained temperatures below 30 degrees, to spread further, faster. That means that this year more ash trees in our area could be impacted. The Be a Smart Ash program in Denver can help you save your ash trees (1 in 6 trees in Denver is an ash).

Japanese beetles plagued yards last year—and there’s no reason to believe that this year won’t be the same. They use pheromones to attract a mate to the tasty treats in your yard, which means the population of beetles munching on your garden can quickly multiply. Get a jump on these by killing the first ones you see (squash them beneath your foot, feed them to your chickens or drop them in a bucket of soapy water). Whatever you do, don’t put up a Japanese beetle trap, which also uses pheromones to attract the insects to your yard. You’ll also want to keep on your yard in June and July. Brown patches of grass can indicate a Japanese beetle problem—and you can confirm this by digging up a bit of your grass to see if there are white grubs living in it. If so, you may want to investigate biological means to control the problem, because dry years can mean Japanese beetles do more damage to turf grass roots.

Aphids are a common garden pest whose numbers increase rapidly in dry weather. Fortunately, they can be relatively easy to manage. They may attack any number of things in your garden from roses to kale, but are more likely to attack a plant that is stressed. You can plant nasturtium which can act as a “sacrificial” plant that aphids will eat instead, or plant flowering plants (such as yarrow or calendula) that attract beneficial insects such ladybugs, which will happily help you with your aphid problem. Even spraying aphids with water is one way to help reduce the problem.

Although less relevant to many yards in Denver, the mountain pine beetle also relies on warmer temperatures and drought-stressed trees to wreak havoc. Over the past few decades, the mountain pine beetle has affected one-fifth of all Colorado forestland, according to the Colorado State Forest Service. Warmer weather can even allow these beetles to produce an extra generation each year. Beetle-kill trees are being found higher up mountain slopes—which may change the way our mountains look for decades to come.

What lawn and garden pests are you particularly concerned about?