City Council, December 2017: Get the lead out...

The house my wife and I purchased in 2011 was built in 1900. That was one of the things we loved about it when we first saw it. The old brick, the original pine floors and the awesome front porch all drew us in, but with two small children, the inspection brought up more than a few red flags. I was prepared for the asbestos tape on the heat ducts, but when the inspector told us that the pipe that brought the water into the house was made of lead, my jaw dropped.

When I met with Denver Water a couple of weeks ago, I asked about that lead pipe and they told me that while Denver’s water supply is free of lead, there are many homes in Denver that have a service line that is made of lead, and while it may be safe, it can start to leach into your water. Here is what Denver Water is offering to its customers that you could take advantage of regardless of your income:

Free water quality testing

Denver Water customers can request a free test. The state also keeps a list of other options for testing your water.

Resources and information about lead in drinking water

Whether or not you decide to test your water, it’s important to understand where water meets lead within a home’s plumbing, after it leaves Denver Water’s system.

Service line replacement loans

Using a filter, running the faucet for a couple of minutes before using water and cleaning faucet aerators can reduce lead in water. But if you have a lead service line, the best thing you can do to protect yourself is replace that service line. Denver Water offers loans through a program managed by Denver Urban Renewal Authority (DURA). DURA provides eligible property owners no-or low-interest loans based on income, then oversees contractors’ work.

To get details on the loan program, request a water quality test and learn more about lead, visit denverwater.org/lead or call 303-893-2444. Questions, concerns? Email me at jolon.clark@denvergov.org.