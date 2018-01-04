City Council, January 2018: Massive redevelopment could be in the works for Virginia Village

Virginia Village, one of Denver’s largest statistical neighborhoods, is situated south of Glendale between Colorado Boulevard and Quebec Street, with Evans Avenue as its southern border. Working-class frame bungalows, suburban split-levels, California-style mid-century moderns and a variety of multi-family residences line the quiet streets.

While property owners in Virginia Village are making improvements to their homes and moderately adding on to the original structures, thus far the community has largely escaped the building boom that has brought unrelenting waves of pop-tops and scrape-offs to its District 6 sister neighborhoods to the west like Wash Park, Bonnie Brae, Belcaro, Cory-Merrill, University Park and Rosedale/Harvard Gulch.

Historically, neighborhood-serving retail uses for Virginia Village residents have largely been relegated to Colorado Boulevard, Evans Avenue, or Monaco or Quebec streets, with a small food/beverage/retail center at Holly Street and Florida Avenue, and some additional retail farther south down Holly Street near Evans Avenue.

In the past, one of the largest employers in the area has been the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). For decades, CDOT has brought nearly 200 employees daily to an 11-acre campus at 2000 S. Holly St., and another 600 employees to the 12-acre headquarters site at Arkansas Avenue and South Birch Street. Last year, CDOT announced it was going to sell both locations, leaving neighbors to wonder about the future of these important properties.

Kentro will pay $4.5-million for the Holly Street property, and is proposing to build 160-180 for sale, market-rate ($400-$450,000) three-story, walk-up townhomes and possibly 50-60 senior residences. There will be no retail development on the site. As current zoning allows for this type of development, no rezoning will be needed.

Recognizing the potential impacts of development on both sites, I felt it was important that the city get in a position to guide that development rather than leave it to other agencies or private developers with agendas other than the city’s best interest. With that in mind, Denver’s Department of Real Estate and Office of Economic Development were able to put together a proposal, approved by CDOT, allowing Denver to purchase the property and turn it over to a private developer—the Denver-based Kentro Group—selected from some 15 organizations who were contacted about possible involvement. Financial considerations and site challenges made this type of transaction necessary.

The story is more complicated at Arkansas Avenue and Birch Street. That parcel, only one acre larger than Holly Street, is nearly three times as expensive, coming in at $14.5 million. As the land is considerably more expensive, and may have costly challenges as far as environmental remediation, it is expected the development will be more dense than that proposed on Holly Street. Early discussions indicate the developer is looking at a family-oriented fitness facility, perhaps additional retail and market-rate housing and—a requirement of the agreement with Denver—150 units of affordable housing. (The contract does allow the developer to make a cash payment in lieu of building the affordable units). These proposals are very preliminary. As I write this, Kentro has not signed contracts with any potential lessees.

Another interesting twist to any development on the site is that the transmission tower on the east side of the property will remain in perpetuity. It is important to CDOT’s regional communications network, and moving it would be cost-prohibitive.

In view of all the complexity, as part of the city’s agreement with Kentro, they will need to apply for a rezoning of the property, which will require an open public engagement process with the community and an eventual vote by City Council.

I am excited by the opportunity to work with residents, the city and the developer to create a project that serves the community well. At the same time, I am very aware of the challenges inherent in fitting such a project into the community without undo impacts. Will the new project, if one moves forward, increase property values or depress them? How do we direct traffic so our streets do not become a tangled web? Will potentially dense residential development impact crime rates in the area?

Shortly after the first of the year, I will be announcing the public process that will unfold in the coming months. The terms of the contract with Kentro allows for a 90-day due diligence period at Holly Street during which either side can terminate the contract. At Arkansas Avenue, that time-frame is 150 days, with the option for Kentro to add up to three 30-day extensions for $100,000 each. An advantage of having the same developer looking at both sites is that while there is no requirement for public process at Holly Street, the developer has agreed to engage the community about that project as well as a show of good faith.

RTD is anxious to close on both deals and put its money in the bank. If these deals do not go through, it is unclear whether Denver will get another shot with another developer or whether CDOT will turn to another potential buyer. Regardless of that potential risk, we will engage the community, and judge any proposal on its merit.

For any questions or comments on this or other District 6 issues, please call me at 720-337-6666 or email paul.kashmann@denvergov.org.